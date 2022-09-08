ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Video Emerges Of Scott Frost Leaving Nebraska Sunday

Nebraska football parted ways with head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. The news came after the Cornhuskers suffered a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern as a 23.5-point home favorite. Mickey Joseph will serve as the team's head coach for the rest of the season. Kevin Sjuts of KOLN showed footage...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Nebraska fires Scott Frost after abysmal start to 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to an abysmal start to the 2022 college football season, and as a result, the program has finally pulled the plug on the Scott Frost experiment. On Sunday, after Nebraska was shockingly routed 45-42 by Georgia Southern, the team’s second humiliating loss of the season, Frost was informed that he’d […] The post Nebraska fires Scott Frost after abysmal start to 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans

Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football HQ

It's over: Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska has fired Scott Frost as head football coach, effective immediately. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced he relieved Frost of coaching duties for the Cornhuskers program. "Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Jim Jones
Person
Scott Frost
KETV.com

WATCH: Huskers' head coach Scott Frost, post-loss press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fell to Georgia Southern in Saturday's matchup at Memorial Stadium, 45-42. With a constant back-and-forth game up until the last minute, hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the team's performance. You can find complete coverage and highlights of the game here.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Georgia Southern: The Game Thread!

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with play-by-play by Noah Eagle and analyst Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider. Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Cornhuskers#American Football#College Football#The Isle Of Eire#Nu#Husker#Riley Van Poppel
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...

Comments / 0

Community Policy