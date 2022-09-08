The Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to an abysmal start to the 2022 college football season, and as a result, the program has finally pulled the plug on the Scott Frost experiment. On Sunday, after Nebraska was shockingly routed 45-42 by Georgia Southern, the team’s second humiliating loss of the season, Frost was informed that he’d […] The post Nebraska fires Scott Frost after abysmal start to 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

