Narcity
In-N-Out Is Coming To Metro Vancouver This Weekend & Here's How To Score A Juicy Burger
Good news, Vancouver! Fans of the popular In-N-Out Burger chain won't have to travel to the U.S. this weekend just to get a taste of their classic burgers, because a new pop-up is setting up shop right here in the city. Langley Good Times Cruise-In is a mixed car show...
Elton John Paid Tribute To The Queen In Toronto Last Night & It Was So Touching (VIDEO)
Elton John performed in Toronto on Thursday, the same day Queen Elizabeth II died. Her passing has caused the world to collectively mourn and prepare for many changes. During the concert in Toronto, John paid a heartfelt tribute to the queen giving his respects to her family and sharing his feelings on the sad occasion.
Toronto Traffic Will Be A Hot Mess This Weekend Because There Are Over 80 Events Happening
If Toronto traffic and big crowds hurt your soul, this weekend is not your friend. Toronto Police Service (TPS) says drivers should "expect a busy weekend in Toronto" because, get this, 80 different scheduled events are happening from September 9 to September 11. Yup. "It is recommended that people make...
This 'Canada's Drag Race' Queen Says She Had An Inappropriate Encounter With A Ghost & WTF
Canada's Drag Race season three is over, but there's still a lot to talk about — especially some of the show's more WTF moments. Like in the seventh episode on August 25, when Jada Shada Hudson, a queen representing Toronto and Barbados, shared a story with the other queens, shocking the entire workroom and beyond.
Kit Harington Says Toronto Feels 'Like Coming Home' & Talks About His Fave Resto (VIDEO)
Actor Kit Harington gave Toronto some major love today, and even shouted out his favourite restaurant in the city. The Game of Thrones actor is promoting his new film Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Narcity chatted with him on the red carpet about Toronto, food, and even the weather.
The soul food twist on 'The Bear'-fueled Italian beef craze
This week's recommendations include a jerk Italian beef sandwich from a new soul food restaurant. Plus, the croque monsieur, but make it vegetarian and plant-based, and an egg salad sandwich that will transport you to Tokyo.
Gisèle Lullaby Says A Fortune Cookie Gave Her The Confidence Boost To Win 'Canada's Drag Race'
Canada's Drag Race has come to an end, and a star from Montréal has been crowned the winner of season 3. Gisèle Lullaby won Canada's Drag Race, and she's the first-ever French-Canadian to win the show, which, as you can imagine, is a pretty big deal. Lullaby told...
A Ukrainian Refugee Shared His Fav Tim Hortons Donut & Joked Canadians Haven't Been 'Honest'
If you grew up in Canada, you likely already know what your favourite Tim Hortons treat is, but if you're a newcomer like Semion, finding out which donut you like best is definitely a fun experiment. On his TikTok account @newcanadians, where he describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring...
BC Restaurant Mocks Leafs Fans With A $67 Poutine Served 'With A Side Of Disappointment'
This B.C. restaurant seems to have it out for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans — and they have a couple of menu items and policies in place that really drive that point home. 17 Mile House Pub is an old English-style pub in Sooke, B.C. that was...
