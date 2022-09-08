ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Review: Rian Johnson Peels Back the Layers in a Masterful Whodunit | TIFF 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all about disruptors. As a character states in the film, disrupters are those who break from the norm, those who take something people are already growing tired of, and prepare the world for the next better step. There are few greater disrupters working in modern cinema than Rian Johnson, the writer-director who combined noir with teen drama in Brick, showed a whole new side of a beloved sci-fi franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and reconfigured what we expect from murder mystery films with Knives Out. In Glass Onion, Johnson once more proves himself to be a disruptor, again upending expectations in this second Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) mystery, making an even bigger, more ambitious, and, somehow, even more entertaining whodunit than the previous film.
MOVIES
CNET

'Top Gun: Maverick' Review: Smash Hit Tom Cruise Sequel on Digital Now

Welcome back to the danger zone. You might not think you needed a sequel to the most '80s movie ever, but Top Gun: Maverick is way more wildly entertaining than it has any right to be. Top Gun 2 reboots the original film's heart-pounding aerial action, infectiously cheesy character drama and don't-think-too-hard-about-it military fetishism in a winning spectacle of cinematic escapism.
MOVIES
960 The Ref

Rian Johnson unpeels 'Glass Onion,' his 'Knives Out' sequel

TORONTO — (AP) — Three years after premiering "Knives Out" at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of Wales...
MOVIES
Extra

Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival

On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Janelle Monáe
thedigitalfix.com

Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts

We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes. The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Fans May Be Excited For Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt To Reteam In Babylon, But There Are 2 More Reasons To Be Pumped For The New Movie

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are about to travel back in Hollywood history, again. The two previously worked together on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, these two and a fun ensemble cast are traveling further back to the 1920s in the film Babylon. While this reunion of two of the best actors working right now is thrilling, there are other reasons to get excited for Babylon. From the stellar ensemble cast to the scale and scope of this project, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knives Out#Film Star#Linus Movies#Entertain
thedigitalfix.com

Captain America 4 actor hopes Chris Evans will return to MCU

Chris Evans is done with MCU movies, right? Well, Anthony Mackie, who will lead the upcoming superhero movie Captain America 4, has said that he hopes the actor will return to the big screen as Steve Rogers, some day. Speaking to Variety at the recent D23 2022 event, Mackie shared...
MOVIES
People

Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Olivia Colman Emerge as Oscar Contenders After Venice and Telluride

In case you missed it, movies are back — and so is Oscar season!. This year's crop of starry contenders started taking shape over Labor Day weekend thanks to the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, where red carpets were rolled out and hotly anticipated movies finally screened in public. Who is emerging as a force to be reckoned with at next year's Oscars, which air on ABC March 12?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Colin Farrell receives 13-minute standing ovation at Venice premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell received an approximate 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin.The 46-year-old Irish actor reunites with Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh in the forthcoming drama about two men whose life-long friendship is abruptly ended. When Farrell’s Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship, Gleeson’s Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum. The two actors previously led McDonagh’s 2008 crime-comedy movie In Bruges. According to Variety, who was present at the recent Venice debut, McDonagh, Farrell, Gleeson, and co-star Kerry Condon were met with the “longest and loudest reception” of any film...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Chicken Run 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Chicken Run 2 release date? Chicken Run holds a special place in the heart of The Digital Fix team, and news that the film was getting a sequel sent shockwaves through the office. OK, it didn’t because we weren’t a team then, but if we had been, what a day it would have been.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Fan favourite Marvel character returning in Ant-Man 3

A fan favourite character will be returning to the MCU in the upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It was revealed at the D23 2022 event that actor Randall Park will be reprising his role as Agent Jimmy Woo. Agent Jimmy Woo became a somewhat-unexpected fan favourite character...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harrison Ford cried on stage during Indiana Jones 5 trailer

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 was released at the D23 2022 event, and it made Harrison Ford cry on stage. The actor was on stage while the first trailer for the upcoming adventure movie played on screen, and watching it moved the actor to tears. Unfortunately, the trailer...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Percy Jackson series gets first teaser trailer

The new Percy Jackson TV series has got its first teaser trailer, and it’s exactly what fans of the book wanted. The new teaser trailer, which was revealed as part of the D23 2022 event, gives audiences their first look at upcoming fantasy series. It’s a short teaser which...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy