Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Carbonaro: Lies On Stages show in Warren, OH Nov 05, 2022 – presale password
The Carbonaro: Lies On Stage presale password that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is up and ready for our members! When the Carbonaro: Lies On Stage presale starts, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase show tickets before anyone else!. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to...
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
The Black Keys cruise through a relaxed groove during hometown show at Blossom (photos)
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Black Keys’ concert Friday at Blossom Music Center was a great soundtrack to a beautiful Northeast Ohio night. And that was it; no more, no less. The 105-minute concert by two Akron boys done good briskly moved through one ambling bluesy groove after another, each in the same vein as the one preceding it.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Scream-inducing Ohio haunted houses you won’t want to miss
Want to get the pants scared off of you?
Little Italy meatball crawl and wine tasting scheduled
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Taste of Little Italy – a meatball crawl and wine tasting – is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Restaurants and businesses in Cleveland’s Little Italy are participating in the crawl, which ends with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. The crawl is noon to 4 p.m.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Photo by Photography By Tonelson from Getty Images. Do you like your chicken sandwiches with some heat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out the hot chicken sandwiches at these places in Greater Cleveland.
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest
Typically, Cleveland Oktoberfest is an event that only takes place over Labor Day weekend. However, this year a second weekend was added. Here's what we saw at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
These 3 Northeast Ohio haunted houses are among the top-rated nationwide
Three haunted houses in northeast Ohio are among the best in the nation, according to one trade organization. The Haunted Attraction Association's national Top Haunts list for 2022 has recognized fun frights in Akron, Canton and Columbia Station, as well as three others elsewhere in the state.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Body washed up on rocks in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
The Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River is Closing After 75 Years
The family friendly eatery was started by Tony Riegelsberger in 1947
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
Farm and Dairy
Machine shop equipment, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
86-year-old woman on hospice gets one last motorcycle ride
A local branch of a national non-profit and staff from a nursing home came together to plan an incredible ride for a woman who is on hospice care.
‘Emma has been found’: Teen last seen at airport found safe
The Twinsburg City School District issued a statement Sunday announcing that Emma Linek has been safely found.
You can soon fly from Cleveland to South Florida — one-way — for $39
If you're looking to book a direct flight from Cleveland to Florida, you can now add Fort Lauderdale as an option.
WFMJ.com
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
