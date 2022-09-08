America’s favorite pony car has been great even since the 1980s. The Ford Mustang Foxbody has long been considered one of America’s favorite pony car platforms for many reasons. Whether you like it because it was fast for the time, easy to work on, or simply for its good looks, there's pretty much something for everyone to enjoy. The late 1980s were a particularly popular time for the platform making cars like this one stand out as legends of a time when performance was hard to come by. Luckily that's something you won't have to miss out on with this Mustang as you’ll soon see by simply looking into the engine bay.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO