Ford (F) wants to put the odds on its side in the battle for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is looking at anything that can give it an edge over its major rivals. It also wants to get rid of everything that is holding it back against Tesla (TSLA) , its number 1 rival, according to CEO Jim Farley.
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
America’s favorite pony car has been great even since the 1980s. The Ford Mustang Foxbody has long been considered one of America’s favorite pony car platforms for many reasons. Whether you like it because it was fast for the time, easy to work on, or simply for its good looks, there's pretty much something for everyone to enjoy. The late 1980s were a particularly popular time for the platform making cars like this one stand out as legends of a time when performance was hard to come by. Luckily that's something you won't have to miss out on with this Mustang as you’ll soon see by simply looking into the engine bay.
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
The Tesla ownership experience is one that can get progressively better. Buyers of newer vehicles like the Model S Plaid or the Model Y from Giga Shanghai, for example, likely do not have to worry much about their vehicles’ 12V battery, since their cars are equipped with a lithium-ion pack that could last as long as the lifetime of the car.
Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to make its electric vehicles cheaper by as much as $2,000 by trying to convince dealers to reduce the costs of delivering EVs to customers. Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive officer, is in Las Vegas this week to talk to dealers about the plans,...
Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding for joint production of electric vans in Europe. This is the first step toward a planned manufacturing joint venture that will produce "bespoke large electric vans" for both Mercedes and Rivian, the two companies said in a joint press release.
Tesla has been using the Semi for several months within its own fleet, however customer deliveries are still yet to take place. That said, last month Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed deliveries of the electric truck would begin later this year - and now the firm is hiring for its “Semi Service Program”.
If you've ever piloted a modern vehicle, you've likely noticed that touchscreens have started supplanting physical controls. You've also probably found that they're not as easy to interface with as the buttons, switches, and knobs they're replacing. Well, there's another study out that's supporting what drivers have known for years – touchscreens don't make for intuitive vehicle controls and may even make the whole process of getting to your destination a little more treacherous.
We all know that Rivian builds vans for Amazon, or that it is at least trying to. In addition to producing the R1T truck, these delivery vans will be the face of Amazon on the streets in the coming years. They're also electric, as the only gas-powered machine at Rivian is the generator they use when the power's out.
