ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Wants to Make a Major Change That Customers May Like

Ford (F) wants to put the odds on its side in the battle for leadership in the electric vehicle market. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is looking at anything that can give it an edge over its major rivals. It also wants to get rid of everything that is holding it back against Tesla (TSLA) , its number 1 rival, according to CEO Jim Farley.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Vehicles#Lincoln Activeglide#Mustang Mach E#Adas#Digital Systems
Motorious

Fox-Body Mustang With Just 6300 Miles Featured At Carlisle Auctions

America’s favorite pony car has been great even since the 1980s. The Ford Mustang Foxbody has long been considered one of America’s favorite pony car platforms for many reasons. Whether you like it because it was fast for the time, easy to work on, or simply for its good looks, there's pretty much something for everyone to enjoy. The late 1980s were a particularly popular time for the platform making cars like this one stand out as legends of a time when performance was hard to come by. Luckily that's something you won't have to miss out on with this Mustang as you’ll soon see by simply looking into the engine bay.
BUYING CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla app sends push notifications for 12V battery replacements

The Tesla ownership experience is one that can get progressively better. Buyers of newer vehicles like the Model S Plaid or the Model Y from Giga Shanghai, for example, likely do not have to worry much about their vehicles’ 12V battery, since their cars are equipped with a lithium-ion pack that could last as long as the lifetime of the car.
CELL PHONES
insideevs.com

Ford CEO Out To Convince Dealers To Offer Tesla-Like Selling Costs

Ford Motor Company is reportedly planning to make its electric vehicles cheaper by as much as $2,000 by trying to convince dealers to reduce the costs of delivering EVs to customers. Jim Farley, Ford's chief executive officer, is in Las Vegas this week to talk to dealers about the plans,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
torquenews.com

Avoid the Directional Tire Trap If You Own A VW ID.4 Or Any Vehicle With Mis-Matched Tire Sizes

Some vehicles have different front and rear tire sizes. In vehicles where this is the case, you must avoid tires with a directional tire tread. Here’s why. On most cars, the tires on all four corners are the same size. They have the same width, aspect ratio, and diameter. However, this is not true of all vehicles. Case in point the new Volkswagen ID.4, which has trims in which the front and rear tires are not the same. This is often called "staggered" tire sizes. What makes the ID.4 unusual is that it is not a performance vehicle.
CARS
insideevs.com

Electric Semis, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Top EV News Sep 9, 2022

This week, we have news on upcoming Electric Semi Trucks, Porsche, Genesis, and Volvo: Our Top EV News for the week of Sep 9, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio: John is the COO...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian to partner on European electric van factory

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding for joint production of electric vans in Europe. This is the first step toward a planned manufacturing joint venture that will produce "bespoke large electric vans" for both Mercedes and Rivian, the two companies said in a joint press release.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tesla hiring for Semi service technicians as deliveries near

Tesla has been using the Semi for several months within its own fleet, however customer deliveries are still yet to take place. That said, last month Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed deliveries of the electric truck would begin later this year - and now the firm is hiring for its “Semi Service Program”.
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Automotive Study Confirms What You Already Know About Buttons VS Touchscreens

If you've ever piloted a modern vehicle, you've likely noticed that touchscreens have started supplanting physical controls. You've also probably found that they're not as easy to interface with as the buttons, switches, and knobs they're replacing. Well, there's another study out that's supporting what drivers have known for years – touchscreens don't make for intuitive vehicle controls and may even make the whole process of getting to your destination a little more treacherous.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy