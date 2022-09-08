ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Merriam-Webster adds ‘yeet,’ ‘sus,’ ‘pumpkin spice’ to dictionary

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXBxb_0hn70qX400

( WXIN ) — “My pumpkin spice latte tasted sus, so I yeeted it across the room.”

Confused by that sentence?

Look the words up in Merriam-Webster.

Pumpkin spice ,” “ sus ,” and “ yeet ” are among 370 words newly added to the iconic dictionary. While pumpkin spice is self-explanatory, “sus” and “yeet” may need some context.

“Sus” is short for suspicious or suspect, and “yeet” is slang for throw.

Slang terms make up a large part of the new entries, and words associated with the business and technological world (“ shrinkflation ” and “ metaverse “) and healthcare (“ subvariant ” and “ booster dose “) were also included.

sponcon : content posted usually by an influencer on social media that looks like a typical post but for which the poster has been paid to advertise a product or service

Merriam-Webster

Merriam-Webster says its criteria for adding words is their sustained and widespread use.

Some of the latest terms are widely seen across social media, including “ virtue signaling ,” which means to publicly show support for social and political issues without taking any effective actions.

You’ve also likely seen “ sponcon ” while scrolling through social media. That’s when an influencer is paid to advertise a product or service in a post.

“Pumpkin spice” was not the only food term to make the cut. Sushi lovers might recognize “ omakase ,” which refers to a series of sushi selections according to the chef’s choice. Another new entry, “ m ojo ,” is defined as a sauce, marinade or seasoning that is usually composed primarily of olive oil, garlic, citrus juice, and spices (such as black pepper and cumin).

A word you may remember from your childhood is also being welcomed into the dictionary. A “ cootie catcher ” is “a child’s toy that consists of paper folded into four pyramid-shaped parts that are manipulated by the fingers to open and close with each part having a flap that can be unfolded to reveal an answer to one’s question about the future.”

You can see more of the featured new words here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Mother of 2 beheaded in California, officials say

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 has confirmed. The woman was beheaded in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest for murder, according […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
WGN News

Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
ANTIOCH, IL
WGN News

Video: Man offers mother money for 5-year-old girl, attempts to kidnap her

CHICAGO — Police have issued a community alert after a man attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old girl from the city’s Northwest Side. The mother and child were walking on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, when an unknown man started to follow them. According to police, […]
Bon Appétit

The 9 New Foods Words in Merriam-Webster and How to Cook Them

Before yesterday, whenever you said “pumpkin spice” or “oat milk” in a sentence, you technically weren’t speaking “real” words. At least not according to Merriam-Webster, America’s 194-year-old gatekeeper of the English language. On Wednesday, those phrases, along with 368 others, were officially added to the dictionary. Nine terms on that list—which delightfully includes yeet and janky—are food-related.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
WGN News

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dictionary#Pumpkin Spice#Sushi
WGN News

How Queen Elizabeth changed the British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday after being placed under medical supervision, was a stabilizing force for her country and the world during her remarkable 70-year reign. She worked alongside 15 prime ministers, met every U.S. president since Harry Truman, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, and was the second longest reigning monarch […]
U.K.
One Green Planet

Lentil Salad [Vegan]

Crumbled vegan feta cheese and sunflower seeds for topping optional. Cook the lentils according to the package directions. Meanwhile, prepare the dressing by mixing the ingredients in a small bowl. Assemble the salad by adding the cucumber, red pepper, red onion, parsley, and mint, into a medium mixing bowl and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

WHO: COVID cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%, according to the World Health Organization’s latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Wednesday. The U.N. health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths – a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Trump special master ruling ‘troubling,’ legal experts say

A federal judge’s ruling granting former President Trump’s request for a special master has generated a range of intense reactions from legal experts, who have called it unusual, lacking in legal reasoning, “absurd” and offering undue favoritism to a former president. The ruling in favor of Trump by federal district court Judge Aileen Cannon has […]
POTUS
WGN News

WGN News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy