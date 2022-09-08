ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
E! News

E! News

