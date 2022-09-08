Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
The Hockey Writers
9 NHL Scorers Who May Regress in 2022-23
The NHL saw an explosion of offense and goal scoring in 2021-22. Some of that came from star players you’d expect to put up gaudy point totals, but it wasn’t all from Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, etc., lighting the lamp. More than a few players, specifically forwards, had career years. While the trend toward offense and goal scoring is probably here to stay, there are quite a few players around the league who may regress in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are known for having a weak prospect pool. This is understandable, given that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney traded away many first-round picks and top prospects during the team’s Stanley Cup window. Heading into the 2022-23 season, the club still has Stanley Cup aspirations, but Sweeney needs to steer clear of giving up his top future assets this time. He should not only hang on to the club’s 2023 first-round pick, but he also should make these three prospects untouchable. Here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Sharks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed that the Philadelphia Flyers were the club open to taking on Jason Zucker’s contract. The San Jose Sharks could be a team that takes a closer look at Nils Lundkvist and the Edmonton Oilers are believed to be looking to offer another PTO to a forward beyond the one they’ve already extended Justin Bailey. Finally, Chris Johnston of North Star Bets offered an update on a few RFAs that still need to be signed, including Rasmus Sandin of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Better, Liljegren, Sandin or Holl?
In this post, we’ll follow up on yesterday’s player reviews of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ young Swedish defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin. Our review noted that, while both young defensemen seemed always to be talked about together, they are far from mirror images of each other. In this post, we’ll take a look at which of the two players we believe is the better player.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pacific Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the Sabres 2022-23 Season
Coming into a season with low expectations around the league can both be a blessing and a curse. For the Buffalo Sabres, it comes as a blessing in disguise in that they will continue to be underestimated by their opponents at the start of the year. They will finally have a real chance to shake off the nay-sayers and prove that they are going to finally break the playoff drought sooner rather than later. The question is, what will it take to get them there?
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Patrick Kane
In some ways, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane with the first overall pick back in 2007, though a lot has happened since. The now 33-year-old has been instrumental in helping the organization win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has won plenty of individual hardware as well, including but not limited to a Conn Smythe, Hart and Art Ross Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ottawa Senators Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
It’s almost time for the NHL’s return, making this the perfect moment to consider the Ottawa Senators’ three wishes for the new season. Pierre Dorion was busy during the summer, but will his dreams turn into reality this fall?. Ottawa’s general manager completed several impressive moves in...
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Canadiens Made During 2022 Offseason
Kent Hughes’ first offseason as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens was a successful one for multiple reasons. It started with a strong 2022 NHL Draft, which included selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall and making ten subsequent picks. Their newest draft class was largely praised by prospect experts and awarded very high marks across the board.
The Hockey Writers
5 Reasons the Flames Will Win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames had a great season in 2021-22 finishing sixth in the NHL in points and winning the Pacific Division. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs but lost to a hot Edmonton Oilers team. This season, the Flames are looking to repeat the regular season success and push further into the playoffs with a revamped squad.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Primed for a Breakout in 2022-23
The new season is fast approaching and that means its time for some preview content here at The Hockey Writers. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, there is a lot to be excited about. In preparation for this season, they have signed a shiny new free agent, traded away a long-time forward, and brought in some new top prospects to the void in the full-time roster. In this article we’ll have a look at three of the pieces who are primed to pounce on a new opportunity and have a breakout season in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 4 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
Entering the 2022-23 season, the St. Louis Blues are no different than any other NHL team when it comes to poor contracts on their payroll. Though it doesn’t stop them from being a contender, general manager Doug Armstrong has given out some regrettable deals over the last few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers 3 Biggest On-Going Worries Going Into 2022-23 Season
The Edmonton Oilers have a good team. In fact, they have a playoff team that is poised to make a run and anything less than a 2nd-round appearance in the postseason would be considered disappointing. That doesn’t mean the team is void of issues. With only a few weeks...
The Hockey Writers
Aston-Reese Can Crack Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster
After a month or so without any news aside from blank updates on Rasmus Sandin’s contract negotiations, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of forward Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout (PTO). The signing comes after Sportsnet senior columnist Mark Spector tweeted that the former Pittsburgh Penguin had interest in the Maple Leafs as a destination as well as the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Sandin, Gio & Goat
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share insights about Zach Aston-Reese’s arrival and what that might mean to the team. Second, I’ll wonder if Rasmus Sandin is missing a career opportunity by not taking advantage of the time to partner with Mark Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Can Still Get Something From Veteran Eric Staal on PTO
The Florida Panthers went bargain shopping this past offseason with some of their free agents. This includes signing forwards such as Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Cousins to cheap, team-friendly deals. But one that stuck out was someone who was a key piece to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2005-06 Stanley Cup championship. That piece is forward Eric Staal, who agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) this upcoming training camp this past July.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Horvat, Allvin & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization extended J.T. Miller to a long-term contract, while the Canucks turn their attention to extending Bo Horvat. Additionally, general manager (GM) Patrik Allvin discussed the current state of the team’s defence. Miller on Extension. After months of...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Season Could Be Doomed by Cheveldayoff’s Quiet Summer
Winnipeg Jets general manager (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff has painted himself into a corner. He’s going all-in with his current roster after failing to make a significant move this offseason. The Jets need more top-six depth up front, but he has decided not to add it. Despite what Cheveldayoff claims...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
During the 2022-23 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play their Atlantic Division foes 26 times, including three games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last time the two teams met, the Lightning got two goals from Nick Paul to eliminate the Leafs in Game 7 of the First Round. The two teams will meet for the first time this season on Dec. 3.
