4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
AthlonSports.com
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On The Lamar Jackson Situation Very Clear
Lamar Jackson will be playing the 2022 season on the final year of his contract, without an extension on the horizon. He reportedly declined the Ravens' offer. It's a risky move, but the dual-threat quarterback is clearly betting on himself. However, former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman hates this situation...
AthlonSports.com
Lamar Jackson Makes Official Decision On The Baltimore Ravens' Offer
Lamar Jackson is playing on the final year of his contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The two sides have engaged in a number of discussions about an extension leading up to the 2022 season. Unfortunately, those efforts didn't pay off. Dual-threat star Lamar Jackson has reportedly made a decision on...
AthlonSports.com
Monday Night Football: 5 Worst Broadcast Teams of All Time
"Monday Night Football" (MNF) will return this fall with a new broadcasting team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. On paper, this could be one of the best moves in the program's history. Regardless, the one thing this duo doesn't want to do is join this list of the five worst broadcasting teams in MNF history.
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction: New Chapter Set to Begin in AFC North Rivalry
AFC North rivals play on Sunday as the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati swept the two meetings last season, beating Pittsburgh 24-10 on the road in Week 3 and 41-10 at home in Week 12. The Bengals beat the Steelers in different ways with one matchup featuring three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow while the other game had Joe Mixon go for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati has now won three in a row over its division rivals after losing 11 in a row.
AthlonSports.com
Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction: Baker Mayfield Kicks Off Season Against Former Team
Perhaps the biggest move of the wildest offseason in NFL history was the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson. Baker Mayfield had taken them to the playoffs, but they wanted more. Now Mayfield will get his chance at revenge when his Carolina Panthers host those Browns on Sunday afternoon to kick...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry Set to Share the Stage in Music City
The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants open their respective 2022 campaigns on Sunday afternoon in the Music City. When the new season kicks off, Tennessee will be fighting for a third straight AFC South crown and fourth consecutive playoff appearance. But the road ahead could prove to be more dangerous this time around with an improved Colts squad looming in the division and a loaded AFC West looking to poach additional wild-card spots. Defensively, the Titans should be solid, even with leading pass rusher Harold Landry III out for the year after tearing his ACL earlier this week. It's the Tennessee offense where questions loom surrounding quarterback play going forward and a lack of playmakers.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction: Russell Wilson's Denver Debut Comes in Seattle on Monday Night Football
"Monday Night Football" kicks off its slate of games for the 2022 NFL season with what should be an intriguing contest with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The scene should be fantastic as the "Bronco Busters" shirts will be back in force. In addition, the 12s get a bonus Super Bowl and Christmas rolled into one with the return of Wilson to Seattle. The reaction should be wild and place Wilson safely as the most hated superstar to leave Seattle, surpassing Alex Rodriguez by a significant margin.
AthlonSports.com
Nick Saban Has Honest Admission On College Football Playoff Expansion
College Football Playoff expansion is on the horizon. The field will expand to 12 teams in 2026, with a possibility of it happening as soon as 2024. That means Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide will have a few more playoff games to play if they want to keep winning national championships.
AthlonSports.com
NFL DFS: Week 1 Best Bets, High Leverage, and Safe Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel
We are mixing it up a little this year, but I am returning with my favorite daily fantasy (DFS) football bets as well as my Week 1 DraftKings and FanDuel picks. If you haven't figured it out yet, we're going to be adding a sportsbook bet or two that you can find on either DraftKings or FanDuel.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Make Official Decision On Running Back Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey has been on the Carolina Panthers' injury report all week long. It's led some to speculate whether he will be available for the team's Week 1 game vs. the Cleveland Browns. It looks like he'll be good to go. The Panthers announced just moments ago that they are...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Prediction: Trey Lance and Justin Fields Go Head-to-Head in Week 1
After hibernating during the offseason and getting through the grind of the preseason, football is back! And Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season features a matchup of two teams that have become very familiar with one another in recent years. As the Chicago Bears look to become a winning...
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season
The Carolina Panthers will open their season when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon from Bank of America Stadium. Baker Mayfield will be looking for some revenge when he takes the field for the Panthers today after the offseason drama with the Browns. He has a chip on his shoulder and it can only benefit Carolina this season, starting with game one at home.
AthlonSports.com
Matthew Stafford Has Honest Reaction To Rams Home Crowd Thursday Night
The Los Angeles Rams say that SoFi Stadium is their house. Other fan bases say otherwise. The stadium's stands were full of Buffalo Bills fans on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Rams, this is nothing new. Opposing fans invaded SoFi Stadium all season long last year and 2022 will not be any different, just like Thursday night.
AthlonSports.com
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction: Week 1 Rematch of Last Season's Playoff Elimination Game
Hmmm… the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Oh man, I wonder if there is any animosity between these two teams?. If you recall, in their final game of last year the two teams both came in with 9-7 records and fighting for their playoff lives. The catch was if that game had ended in a tie, then both teams would make the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Steelers would stay home. Well, as you all know, even though the game was tied 32-32 late in overtime, the Raiders decided to kick the winning field goal and send the Chargers into the offseason.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Sept. 11)
The NFL season is back in full force on as Week 1 continues on Sunday, Sept. 11, with an exciting slate of 14 games. Schedule-makers planned some especially exciting games for the late slate and set up some explosive quarterback matchups. The late afternoon slate, in particular, is exciting with...
AthlonSports.com
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction: Fins' New-Look Offense Debuts Against Belichick-Coached D
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots met in Week 1 of last season in Foxborough, and they'll once again take the field to kick off the 2022 campaign, only this time in South Florida. Both the Patriots and Dolphins will look to build on some momentum from the end...
AthlonSports.com
Monday Night Football Week 1 Odds, Spread and Best Bets: Russell Wilson Returns to Seattle
Week 1 of the NFL schedule provided a showcase for a few revenge games, like Baker Mayfield against the Browns and Joe Flacco against the Ravens, but neither of those matchups were as highly anticipated as Russell Wilson taking on his old team in prime time. Moneyline: Seahawks +240, Broncos...
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction: Key NFC North Battle Helps Kick Season Off
It's a rather large NFC North matchup in Week 1 as the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers. This is a battle of the two top teams in the division and an opportunity for both to answer early questions. Last year, these two squads didn't meet until much later, and each team won on their home field. The Packers lost 34-31 in Minneapolis in Week 11, but beat the Vikings 37-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 17. Aaron Rodgers had six total touchdown passes in the two contests while Minnesota was forced to start Sean Mannion in the late-season tilt, which is why the Vikings struggled to get anything done offensively.
AthlonSports.com
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season
The Detroit Lions will welcome the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 1 of NFL action from Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. Dan Campbell and the Lions will hope that they can turn things around this season when Jared Goff and company take the field this afternoon. As for the Eagles, they will look to Jalen Hurts to get going early and often as they look for their first win of the season today.
AthlonSports.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction: NFC South Rivals Renew Acquaintances to Kick Season Off
When the Saints and Falcons renew their rivalry on Sunday, they'll be doing so without many familiar faces. The Saints finished 9-8 last season, their first without Drew Brees, and narrowly missed the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. After losing their Hall-of-Fame quarterback, they enter their first season without Sean Payton as their head coach since 2005 (not counting the 2012 Bountygate season).
