Hmmm… the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Oh man, I wonder if there is any animosity between these two teams?. If you recall, in their final game of last year the two teams both came in with 9-7 records and fighting for their playoff lives. The catch was if that game had ended in a tie, then both teams would make the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Steelers would stay home. Well, as you all know, even though the game was tied 32-32 late in overtime, the Raiders decided to kick the winning field goal and send the Chargers into the offseason.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO