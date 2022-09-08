Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Podcast: Final thoughts on the Souther Miss game after a rewatch
The Miami Hurricanes earned a 30-7 win over Southern Miss on Saturday afternoon and this podcast looks to close the book on that game after a rewatch. What did we like about the game? What needs to get cleaned up? What were some interesting wrinkles from the coaches that we noticed?
Orkus pitches another shutout, Rebs fail to score in 0-0 tie with Southern Miss
(Release) No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0-2) took its shots in a 0-0 tie with Southern Miss at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on Sunday. Ashley Orkus and the defense held strong allowing just one shot and zero shots on goal. The Rebels held Southern Miss without a shot for 86 minutes. Orkus earned her sixth shutout of the season, tying her for most in the nation.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0