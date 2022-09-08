Alabama escaped Austin with a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday. The one-point win was much closer than anticipated before the game kicked off, as the Crimson Tide were favored by 20 or more points by the oddsmakers. Survive and advance is a key part of any college football season, but it’s clear Alabama has things to work on, and Texas is an improved team in coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year. An injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers hindered the Longhorns the rest of the way, but Sarkisian dialed up enough successful plays on offense to give the team a chance. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the difference-maker for coach Nick Saban once again. With the game on the line deep in the fourth quarter, Young made a couple of clutch plays to put the Crimson Tide into field goal range for the winning kick.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO