NFL

AthlonSports.com

Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On The Lamar Jackson Situation Very Clear

Lamar Jackson will be playing the 2022 season on the final year of his contract, without an extension on the horizon. He reportedly declined the Ravens' offer. It's a risky move, but the dual-threat quarterback is clearly betting on himself. However, former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman hates this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Scott Frost

Scott Frost was fired at Nebraska on Sunday. The Cornhuskers are the first college football team during the 2022 season to make a change at head coach. Although Frost’s buyout was slated to drop in October, athletic director Trev Alberts decided to make a move after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday night. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph will work as the team’s interim coach for the final 10 games.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Week 1 NFL Best Bets: Take These to the Bank

The NFL season kicks off this weekend. Are you ready to get in on the action? Here are five games I am betting against the spread. Moneyline: Packers (-125) | Vikings (+105) Spread: Packers -1.5 (-110) | Vikings +1.5 (-110) Total: 47 Over (-110) | Under (-110) The Packers are...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: 5 Best Broadcast Teams of All Time

"Monday Night Football" (MNF) will kick off this season with a blockbuster lineup of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. With 20 years at FOX, they are a known quantity and should be one of the best broadcast teams in the program's history. However, making this list will be a tall order. Here are the five best broadcasting teams in MNF history.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Lamar Jackson Makes Official Decision On The Baltimore Ravens' Offer

Lamar Jackson is playing on the final year of his contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The two sides have engaged in a number of discussions about an extension leading up to the 2022 season. Unfortunately, those efforts didn't pay off. Dual-threat star Lamar Jackson has reportedly made a decision on...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

The Most Explosive Quarters in College Football History

North Carolina and Appalachian State collectively scored 62 points in the fourth quarter of their game on Sept. 3. Was this the most explosive quarter in college football history? Let’s take a look. Before we dive in, it is important to define just what exactly qualifies as "explosive." Of...
BOONE, NC
AthlonSports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction: New Chapter Set to Begin in AFC North Rivalry

AFC North rivals play on Sunday as the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati swept the two meetings last season, beating Pittsburgh 24-10 on the road in Week 3 and 41-10 at home in Week 12. The Bengals beat the Steelers in different ways with one matchup featuring three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow while the other game had Joe Mixon go for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati has now won three in a row over its division rivals after losing 11 in a row.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Sept. 10)

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features another packed slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 10. So if you're wondering "What college football games are on today?" know this: There are 80 involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Saturday, Sept. 10. Note: Games are ordered by start time....
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

USC vs. Stanford Prediction: Trojans' Open Pac-12 Play on the Road Against Cardinal

Among the more consequential rivalries in Pac-12 football for the past decade and change has been the Stanford-USC series. Even in a season of disappointment such as what both the Cardinal and Trojans endured in 2021, the game's outcome carried significance: USC head coach Clay Helton was fired after Stanford's romp in the Coliseum last September.
STANFORD, CA
AthlonSports.com

New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry Set to Share the Stage in Music City

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants open their respective 2022 campaigns on Sunday afternoon in the Music City. When the new season kicks off, Tennessee will be fighting for a third straight AFC South crown and fourth consecutive playoff appearance. But the road ahead could prove to be more dangerous this time around with an improved Colts squad looming in the division and a loaded AFC West looking to poach additional wild-card spots. Defensively, the Titans should be solid, even with leading pass rusher Harold Landry III out for the year after tearing his ACL earlier this week. It's the Tennessee offense where questions loom surrounding quarterback play going forward and a lack of playmakers.
NASHVILLE, TN
AthlonSports.com

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks Prediction: Russell Wilson's Denver Debut Comes in Seattle on Monday Night Football

"Monday Night Football" kicks off its slate of games for the 2022 NFL season with what should be an intriguing contest with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos visiting the Seattle Seahawks. The scene should be fantastic as the "Bronco Busters" shirts will be back in force. In addition, the 12s get a bonus Super Bowl and Christmas rolled into one with the return of Wilson to Seattle. The reaction should be wild and place Wilson safely as the most hated superstar to leave Seattle, surpassing Alex Rodriguez by a significant margin.
DENVER, CO
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Survives Texas: Key Takeaways from Win Over Longhorns

Alabama escaped Austin with a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday. The one-point win was much closer than anticipated before the game kicked off, as the Crimson Tide were favored by 20 or more points by the oddsmakers. Survive and advance is a key part of any college football season, but it’s clear Alabama has things to work on, and Texas is an improved team in coach Steve Sarkisian’s second year. An injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers hindered the Longhorns the rest of the way, but Sarkisian dialed up enough successful plays on offense to give the team a chance. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the difference-maker for coach Nick Saban once again. With the game on the line deep in the fourth quarter, Young made a couple of clutch plays to put the Crimson Tide into field goal range for the winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction: Week 1 Rematch of Last Season's Playoff Elimination Game

Hmmm… the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. Oh man, I wonder if there is any animosity between these two teams?. If you recall, in their final game of last year the two teams both came in with 9-7 records and fighting for their playoff lives. The catch was if that game had ended in a tie, then both teams would make the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Steelers would stay home. Well, as you all know, even though the game was tied 32-32 late in overtime, the Raiders decided to kick the winning field goal and send the Chargers into the offseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AthlonSports.com

USC at Stanford, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The USC Trojans will make the trip up north to face the Stanford Cardinal in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday night from Stanford Stadium. USC is coming off a 66-14 win over Rice last week as they look to make it two in a row to start the season under new head coach Lincoln Riley. Meanwhile, Stanford knocked off FCS Colgate in a blowout victory as well but with the #10 USC Trojans coming to town, this will definitely be a tough game for their Pac-12 opener.
STANFORD, CA

