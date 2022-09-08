Read full article on original website
Related
Bad Bunny’s ‘AMORFODA’ Music Video Joins Billion Views Club
Bad Bunny is officially an eight-time member of the Billion Views Club. His 2018 music video for “AMORFODA” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking the Latin music super star’s eighth total project to reach the milestone, according to YouTube. The achievement comes a few months after his and Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” music video crossed into billions territory in January, which marked Bad Bunny’s seventh entry into the club. Before that, he’d earned billion-views status for his “Te Bote Remix,” “Mayores,” “No Me Conoce,” “I Like It,” “Mia” and “Tu No Vive Asi” music videos. Released just one day after Valentine’s Day...
Nanpa Basico, Las Villa & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!
This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — is powered by a handful of new songs by Snow Tha Product, Las Villa, María Becerra, India and also Nanpa Básico’s new album. Home to 14 tracks, Nanpa’s Hecho M13RD4 features wide-ranging collaborations with Adriel Favela, Ryan Castro, Santa Fe Klan, Gera MX and more. The set is a collection of experimental and innovative music with personal feelings weaved into each song. The album acknowledges that state of feeling broken inside after a heartbreak....
Lady Gaga’s Artful & Hopeful Chromatica Ball Tour Stop at LA’s Dodger Stadium Filmed for Mystery Project
Lady Gaga invited 52,000 Little Monsters to Dodger Stadium on Saturday night (Sept. 10) for her long-awaited and long-waylaid Chromatica Ball tour, and if you weren’t one of the tens of thousands in the ballpark, you still might be able to see the magic unfold in the future. “52,000 people. Sold out. 30 cameras pointed at you and one take,” Gaga tweeted after Saturday’s show, sharing a fan video of fireworks exploding over Dodger Stadium to wrap up her performance of the 2020 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Chromatica single “Rain On Me” (sans duet partner Ariana Grande). Over on Instagram,...
First Stream Latin: New Music From Maria Becerra, Snow Tha Product & More
First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Maria Becerra, “Automático” (Maria Becerra/300 Entertainment) A conceptual track that focuses on getting freaky inside a car, and a state-of-the-art music video filmed in a mechanical shop, Maria Becerra pays homage to old-school reggaetón in her new single “Automático.” Penned by Becerra and produced by Nico Cotton, the Argentine singer told Billboard she got inspired by the pioneers of reggaetón to bring this melody to life. When asked which special guest she thinks would make for the dream remix,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits 10th Week at No. 1, Most Weeks Atop Billboard 200 in Over a Year
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated Sept. 17 (rising 2-1) for a 10th nonconsecutive week atop the list. It now solely has the most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, surpassing the nine weeks logged by the Encanto soundtrack. Further, Un Verano Sin Ti has the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent 10 weeks (all consecutive, from its debut) at No. 1 (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021, charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 99,500 equivalent album units in the U.S....
Celebrating Marciano Cantero With 7 Essential Los Enanitos Verdes Tracks: Editor’s Picks
Rock en español has lost a legend. Marciano Cantero (real name Horacio Eduardo Cantero Hernández) — who led Los Enanitos Verdes as their frontman since 1979 when the band formed in Argentina — died on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 62 years old, leaving a remarkable legacy as a Latin rock pioneer and a vast catalog of songs that will live on forever. Most will remember him for the anthemic heartbreak track “Lamento Boliviano,” a radio hit that played in households across Latin America from Argentina to Mexico. After being released in 1994, the song became an instant earworm (and a karaoke go-to)...
Billboard
Yungblud Makes History At Three Different Venues On the Sunset Strip In One Night | Billboard News Exclusive
Billboard was with Yungblud as he made history by performing at The Viper Room, Whiskey A Go Go, and The Roxy Theatre all in one night. He live-streamed all three shows thanks to Amazon Music.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Breaks Top 10 Longevity Record on Billboard 200 Chart
Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album has broken the record for the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart among albums by a singular artist. The former No. 1 set collects an 86th nonconsecutive week in the top 10 on the chart (dated Sept. 17, rising from No. 5 to No. 2), surpassing the 85 nonconsecutive weeks tallied by Peter, Paul and Mary’s self-titled album in 1962-64. The latter album spent seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 1962-63 and included the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “If I Had a Hammer.” Dangerous debuted atop the Jan....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YDE Shares the Inspiration Behind ‘People Can Change,’ ‘Send Help’ EP & More
YDE‘s debut EP, Send Help, finally arrived on Friday (Sept. 9), three years after it was written. Ahead of its release, the former Nickelodeon star spoke Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly about the EP’s touching single “People Can Change,” how the collection came to be, and working with pop powerhouse Justin Tranter. “This one was really meaningful for me because when I wrote it, it was the moment where I realized that I’m human ad you’re human, and we’re all human and that is the thing that’s going to bring us to light,” the 19-year-old said of “People Can Change,” noting that...
Pearl Jam Delivers Iconic Show at New York City’s Apollo Theater
After 30 years of performing as one of the best live bands in rock music, Pearl Jam has a pretty solid understanding of what its core fan base expects. And for a one-of-a-kind show at the legendary 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater — a day before they perform at Madison Square Garden in a show that brought in fans from across the country — the band leaned into a set that die-hards appreciated. And even through some technical difficulties, Pearl Jam delivered surprises, deep cuts and roaring renditions of iconic favorites that will easily enter the lore of classic shows that the...
Ask Billboard: A ‘Closer’ Look at Elton John’s – And Bernie Taupin’s – Span of Top 10 Hot 100 Hits
Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20. Let’s open the latest mailbag. Elton, Britney … & Bernie Taupin, Ed Sheeran & Rihanna Hi Gary, Quite a week for Elton John and Britney Spears, and Bernie Taupin, as “Hold Me Closer” debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Upon its start, it ties the Hot 100 peak of Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit “Castle on the Hill,” which makes “Tiny Dancer,” interpolated in “Hold Me Closer,” central to...
First Out: New Music From Saucy Santana, Cavetown, Fletcher & More
In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Saucy Santana’s banging new single to Cavetown’s reflective new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Saucy Santana, “I’m Too Much” He may be declaring that he’s “too much” on his new single, but don’t get it twisted — Saucy Santana is everything. The bouncing new track from the rising hip-hop phenom is the exact kind of...
I Prevail Reflect on the Pandemic, ‘Trauma’ and New LP ‘True Power’
A precocious toddler is stiff competition — even for the heaviest band in the room. And so it is that the five members of I Prevail, the Grammy Award-nominated outfit that released its third album, True Power, Aug. 19, are momentarily upstaged at their own release party by guitarist/co-founder Steve Menoian’s 18-month-old son, Ronan, bouncing around in front of family members, friends, media and Fearless Records staffers at the Tigers Club in the Comerica Park baseball stadium. “Nobody’s listening to me now; everyone’s just looking at how cute Ronan is,” co-frontman Brian Burkheiser says mid-answer during the evening’s Q&A session. “A cute baby...
From Kane Brown to Ozzy Osbourne, What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!
We’ve reached the end of another week, music lovers, and with it comes a new slate of fall music releases. This week’s batch of new music spans all types of genres, from country to R&B to rock, and we here at Billboard want to know which release you’re loving most. Kane Brown dropped his third album, Different Man, and while the studio set is rooted in Southern country, the singer branches out into the sounds of folk-pop (“Thank God” with his wife Katelyn Brown) and R&B (third single “Grand”) in between more traditional offerings such as lead single “One Mississippi,” “Like...
Nicki Minaj Is Queen of Australia’s Singles Chart
Nicki Minaj is the queen of Australia’s singles chart, while Yungblud cuts his first national chart crown with his self-titled third studio LP. Yungblud (via Interscope/Universal) blasts to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the followup to the British alternative rock star’s 2020 sophomore effort Weird, which peaked at No. 6. Yungblud does enough to deny Megadeth a week in the spotlight, as the U.S. thrash metal legends’ 16th studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead (USM/Universal) arrives at No. 2. Also new to the ARIA Chart this week is The Butterfly Effect, which spreads its wings for a No....
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Sept. 10)
From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Making Wishes Come True This week, Maluma surprised one of his younger fans, named Bastian, with a new house in Colombia. “Dreams come true, welcome to your new home Bastian,” the Colombian singer shared on Instagram. Bastian is a cancer patient who’s been a fan of Maluma for a while now, according to La Opinion. “I am going to say a few words. Fight for your dreams, dreams...
Nicki Minaj Announces New Song ‘Love In the Way’ With Bleu
Nicki Minaj has even more new music on the way. Fresh off the heels of her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Super Freaky Girl,” the Queen of Rap announced through social media on Sunday (Sept. 11) that she’s teaming up with singer-rapper Bleu for the upcoming single “Love In the Way,” due out Sept. 16. “#LoveInTheWay F R I D A Y @bleuvandross,” Minaj wrote on Instagram alongside a fierce-looking photo of the pair standing alongside each other. Bleu — whose 2020 R&B EP, Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions, debuted at No. 9 on the Top R&B Albums — shared the same...
Pearl Jam Honor Passing of Queen Elizabeth II With Cover of Beatles’ Cheeky ‘Her Majesty’
Pearl Jam were not immune from feeling royally bummed out on Thursday night (Sept. 8) during their show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Center. Like so many of their musical peers, the Seattle-bred band took a moment to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose death earlier in the day at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland unleashed waves of nostalgic love for the longest-reigning ruler in the nation’s history “This is just a little one I’m gonna pull out from Paul McCartney,” singer Eddie Vedder told the crowd of “Her Majesty,” a McCartney-penned Beatles tune from 1969’s Abbey Road album. The...
How The Weeknd Brought ‘After Hours’ to Grisly Life With New Universal Studios Horror Maze
In the music video for “Heartless,” The Weeknd inadvisably licks a toad inside a dark Vegas hotel room and begins transforming, Wolf Man-like, into an amphibian creature. Now, nearly three years after the clip’s debut, fans can experience the full scope of the pop star’s mutation – only they have to visit Universal Studios Hollywood to see it. In a highlight of “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” – a new fright maze at the Los Angeles theme park’s popular Halloween Horror Nights attraction – we watch as the singer’s After Hours character endures an extension of that briefly glimpsed metamorphosis, culminating...
Kanye West Vows to Lean ‘Into the Light,’ Squash Beefs Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Sept. 8) has inspired a flood of tributes from across the globe, with politicians, musicians, actors, athletes and loyal British subjects honoring the monarch who steadfastly, and with good humor, led their nation for seven decades. The monarch’s loss has also done something that even the most ardent royal watchers could not have predicted: it has inspired Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) to lay down his sword and vow to squash all his beefs out of respect. “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” West wrote on...
Comments / 0