‘American Horror Stories’: 5 Things You Missed in Season 2’s “Lake”

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
After eight shilling episodes, American Horror Stories has wrapped its second season. And what spookier way to end things than with a saga about vengeance, murky depths, and familial secrets?

Directed by Tessa Blake and written by Manny Coto, “Lake” starts with a brother and sister who decide to go out on the lake. It isn’t long before that nice trip descends into absolute terror when the brother is dragged to a watery grave by a skeletal hand. It’s exactly as creepy as it sounds. But what’s even more unsettling are the mysteries that emerge in the wake of this death.

We know you recognized the one and only Alicia Silverstone in this episode. But that’s far from the only secret “Lake” is hiding. Consider this your guide to the casting choices you may not have realized and the possible disturbing origins of Lake Prescott.

Photo: FX, Hulu

2

This isn't Alicia Silverstone's first horror rodeo.

Photo: FX, Hulu

Though Alicia Silverstone is new to the American Horror Story universe, her role in Stories marks a recent genre shift for the actor. Prior to Stories, the Clueless star has been in The Killing of the Sacred Deer, The Lodge, and The Requin. The trend with all these movies? They all have to do with nature horror. Silverstone was like so the perfect choice for “Lake.”

3

Teddy Sears is a 'Murder House' alum.

If you love Murder House, you likely recognize Teddy Sears, aka the secret Prescott himself. Sears was in the first season of American Horror Story where he played Patrick, Chad’s (Zachary Quinto) husband and the original owner of the Murder House before the Langdons made it their own. The actor also appeared in Impeachment: American Crime Story where he played Jim Fisher, the lawyer of Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

4

Bobby Hogan has been part of the Ryan Murphy extended universe before.

If you’re a 9-1-1 fan, chances are the drowning victim in “Lake” looks awfully familiar. Before starring in American Horror Stories‘ Season 2 finale, Hogan starred in an episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star as Duncan Bettancourt. He has also starred in Manifest Evil.

5

Lake Prescott is likely based on Lake Lanier.

Lakes are objectively spooky because you have no idea what’s down there. But Lake Prescott bears a striking resemblance to a real body of water — Lake Lanier. Located in the mountains of northern Georgia, the lake is over what has been described as an underwater ghost town. A dam was erected to create the lake, which led to widespread displacement and hardship for the surrounding town. But that town also had its own cemetery. Flooding this area resulted in some unmarked graves to be buried beneath its depths.

Those aren’t the only similarities between Lake Lanier and “Lake.” Since 1994, over 200 people have died in this body of water. At least one user of Twitter even joked that the lake should be part of an American Horror Story arc. One of those was a 19-year-old boy who died in 2021. That accident in particular is reminiscent of what happens to Bobby Hogan’s character.

