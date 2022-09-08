ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stream It or Skip It: ‘UNTOLD: The Race of the Century’ on Netflix, the Forgotten Story Australia’s Improbable Win at the 1983 America’s Cup

By Scott Hines
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02U8Oy_0hn6zp9e00

The America’s Cup is one of the oldest sporting events still in existence, with competitions being held since before the Civil War. For more than a century, no one touched the dominance of the United States in the event. In 1983, that all changed. In Race of the Century , the latest installment in Netflix’s UNTOLD series, we learn about the Australian team that finally slayed Goliath.
UNTOLD: RACE OF THE CENTURY : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: The America’s Cup is the premier event in the world of competitive yachting, but it’s more than that; it’s also the oldest still-operating international competition in any sport. It’s a simple format: two countries, two boats; one defending, and one challenging. The first boat to win four races wins the America’s Cup. For the first 132 years of the competition, no one beat the United States–the longest winning streak in the history of sports. Then came the 1983 race, and a plucky upstart team from Australia re-charted the course of yachting history.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: This is yet another sterling entry in Netflix’s UNTOLD series of standalone sports documentaries, and it’s got the same kind of high production values and quality directing that have made the others so compelling. You don’t have to know or care about yachting coming in to appreciate Race of the Century.

Performance Worth Watching: He’s the one key figure that’s not directly interviewed in the film, having passed away in 1988, but Ben Lexcen’s role in the design of the Cup-winning ship Australia II is the most fascinating part of Race of the Century–the mad genius who slayed the giants with a then-preposterous design.

Memorable Dialogue: Think catchphrases, or the kinds of things that make you pull out your phone during the middle of the movie to write something down. “I’ve never met a world champion that’s a normal person,” recalls Australian captain John Bertrand. “You’ve gotta be screwed up in some manner to get out of bed in the morning and do extraordinary things. And I’m screwed up.”

Sex and Skin: None, as with all the other UNTOLD films.

Our Take: Newport, Rhode Island was the center of the yachting universe, and it was preposterous to think that that would ever change. For decades, the New York Yacht Club–which kept Newport as its home racing venue–had successfully defended the America’s Cup against all comers, rarely facing a credible threat of losing it. The club was American old money at its finest… ”Vanderbilts and Roosevelts,” with immaculate boats, immaculate style, and a sense that they simply could not be beaten. Heading into the 1983 competition, they had a star at the helm, too–American captain Dennis Conner, a brilliant sailor preternaturally focused on winning. “I won 38 straight races,” Conner recalls. “I was the best sailor in the world. I was slaughtering them.”

If anyone was going to knock the Americans off their perch, it wasn’t going to be some plucky upstarts from the other side of the globe. Or, at least, that’s what everyone thought.

John Bertrand had sailing in his blood–his great-grandfather had worked on the design of an America’s Cup boat, and he sailed from a very early age. But he couldn’t beat Dennis Conner, so he decided to go “behind enemy lines”, enrolling at MIT and studying American sailing secrets. To wage a successful challenge, though, he’d need money, and lots of it. Enter Alan Bond, a larger-than-life financier who made headlines for his flashy deals (and later, for his financial crimes.) With Bond’s deep pockets behind him, Bertrand assembled a crew, picking people he thought had both the intellect and the confidence to overcome the Americans’ many advantages.

His most important choice, however, was who was going to design his yacht.

The comparison of the Australians’ ship design versus the Americans’ is something worthy of Rocky IV, but in this case, it’s the Americans playing the role of Ivan Drago, the lab-built supersoldier. Dennis Conner’s ship was built off military technology, with the assistance of some of the top minds at the Department of Defense. The Australians? They only had Ben Lexcen, a barefoot eccentric with only three years of formal education to his name, but a genius eye for ship design.

“He was the Leonardo Da Vinci of Australia,” Bertrand recalls.

Lexcen became obsessed with “getting an extra one-hundredth of a knot” out of his boat design, finally hitting on a radical solution, a so-called “winged keel,” a change in keel design so unusual that one team member compared it to designing “a new car with its wheels on the roof,” but acknowledging that “if we were going to finally defeat the Americans, we were going to have to do something radical.”

In qualifying races, the keel was hidden from public view and kept under round-the-clock guard to protect the design innovation, something that became more necessary as the Aussie rang up an incredible record, winning 47 out of 55 races. The public (and competitors’) obsession with the mysterious design led to a hilarious incident where Lexcen “accidentally” left an incorrect sketch of his design on the photocopier at a copy shop, leading to that fake quickly being disseminated all over Newport. “We were either going to look like heroes or idiots,” one Australian team member recalls.

Of course, the prize wasn’t just the Cup, but the right to host the race, and the threat of Newport losing its quadrennial cash cow drew swift reactions from the American side. The New York Yacht Club lobbied to have the Australia II banned, arguing that Lexcen couldn’t have designed it himself, and must’ve had help from Dutch engineers in violation of the competition rules. Their attempts failed, and the race was on.

The back third of Race of the Century follows the actual competition between Conner’s Liberty and Bertrand’s Australia II, and it’s thrilling even if you know the eventual result. Some early mechanical failures placed the Aussies in a deep hole, but as they rallied back, their entire country rallied behind them, with hundreds of thousands watching back home and the Prime Minister openly cheering them on. Nearly 40 years later, it’s clear that the emotions haven’t faded; both the thrill of winning for Bertrand, and the pain of losing for Conner.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Even if you don’t know the first thing about yacht racing, Race of the Century is a fascinating story with a thrilling competition at its core.

Scott Hines is an architect, blogger and proficient internet user based in Louisville, Kentucky who publishes the widely-beloved Action Cookbook Newsletter .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ On Netflix, Where The Long-Running Docuseries Profiles Top Pizza Makers

Chef’s Table: Pizza continues the long-running docuseries where each episode profiles a chef doing amazing things in locations all over the planet. This new season centers on the food that it seems like almost everyone loves: Pizza. The six episodes go to some expected places, like Rome, and some that are unexpected, like Phoenix, home of one of the leading pizza makers in the world. CHEF’S TABLE: PIZZA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of Addeo & Sons Italian Bakery in the Bronx. The Gist: The first episode profiles Chris Bianco, who has been making some the best Neapolitan pizzas in...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘End of the Road’ on Netflix, a Ludicrous Action Movie That Queen Latifah Can’t Save

Anyone yearning to see Queen Latifah level a shotgun at neo-Nazis – and who wouldn’t? – would do well to fire up End of the Road on Netflix. Millicent Shelton directs this self-described “high-octane action thriller” starring the Queen as a mom doing some hardcore Mom Shit in order to protect her kids from some murderous jabronis during a cross-country road trip. It’s for sure a B-movie, but does the B stand for “breathtaking” or “bottom of the barrel”?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sheng Wang: Sweet & Juicy’ On Netflix, A Laid-Back Comedian Leans Into His Moment In The Spotlight

Ali Wong hopes to do for Sheng Wang what Netflix did for her: make him a stand-up star. Wong not only makes her directorial debut, but also shows up onstage to introduce Wang for his first hour special, calling him “one of my best friends and one of my favorite comedians in the entire world.” His debut is a long time coming. Worth the wait?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 3 Premiere on Prime Video?

It’s only been a week since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Prime Video and we’re already antsy to return to Middle-earth. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 “Adar” will finally reveal who is on the ship that picked up Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and what happened to poor, brave Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) after being snapped up by orcs in the tunnels beneath Hordern. But even better than all that, The Rings of Power Episode 3 is when Tolkien fans will finally get to travel to one of the most mythic locations in Middle-earth: the island kingdom of Númenor.
TV & VIDEOS
DOPE Quick Reads

In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days

Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]
Miami Herald

When Queen Elizabeth came to Miami, she saw it like a native — sort of | Editorial

She flew into Miami aboard the Concorde on May 17, 1991, and she cruised straight into our hearts. Then Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Prince Philip, did Miami. She set young students’ hearts aflutter at Booker T. Washington Middle School. She got a glimpse of Villa Vizcaya, where — legend meeting legend — she and Marjory Stoneman Douglas greeted each other among the throngs.
MIAMI, FL
Variety

A ‘Sense of Hope’ Fuels American Indie Filmmakers Trying to Crack the European Market

The first time he made the trip to Europe to take part in U.S. in Progress, an event dedicated to independent American filmmaking launched by Poland’s American Film Festival in 2011, L.A.-based director Pete Ohs admits he was “very green.” “It was my first narrative feature…[and I was] very much getting into this world of independent filmmaking,” Ohs tells Variety. U.S. in Progress, which this year takes place Nov. 9 – 11 in Wrocław, Poland, presents a selection of roughly half a dozen American indie titles in the final stages of production to European sales agents, distributors and festival programmers. The event...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Financial Crimes#Australian#Yachting
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Last Light’ On Peacock, Where Matthew Fox Has To Prevent An Attack On The World Oil Supply

Believe it or not, Matthew Fox has been gone from our screens for seven years; he decided to retire from acting after a series of films in 2015. He hasn’t been on a TV series since Lost ended. Remember, this is a guy who’s been around since the premiere of Party Of Five all the way back in 1994, so it’s kind of shocking to realize we haven’t seen him in a long time. But now he’s back with a new action thriller on Peacock.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Decider.com

Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime

For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11, a PBS film that introduces seven young people, all born after the attacks, whose fathers were all killed on that day. And, while the events of 9/11 have also been recreated by Hollywood, the Netflix film Worth, which is based on a true story, is a dramatization of the real-life events that occurred when lawyer Kenneth Feinberg sought compensation for the families of the victims of the attacks.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president’s administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet. The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn’t say how much funding will be announced Wednesday. Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Urban Umbrella Launches in Nation’s Capital, Expanding Its Event Canopies Product Line

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Premium sidewalk scaffolding provider Urban Umbrella has recently launched a modular event canopies product with the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., catapulting the urban design firm beyond the realm of construction-based public protection. Founder and CEO Benjamin Krall noted that the company “saw an opportunity to penetrate the billion dollar event staging industry by transforming [their] premium scaffold material” for creative utilization beyond its traditional use-case. Urban Umbrella unveiled its event canopies product in June 2022 inside the Museum’s magnificent Great Hall, the company’s first ever job in the Nation’s Capital. The Museum utilized the Urban Umbrella system as the vessel for The Playhouse, an interactive, multifaceted staging area for their Summer Block Party performance series. The Urban Umbrella was featured prominently in the Folger Theatre Company’s first post-COVID live performance, a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” held inside the Hall. Visitors passed through the structure, adorned with sheer navy curtains and colorful leafy cutouts, on entry into the performance’s seating area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005177/en/ Urban Umbrella’s event canopies product installed inside the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
Toby Hazlewood

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
FORT MYERS, FL
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Serpent Queen’ On Starz, A Drama About How Catherine de’ Medici Held On To The French Monarchy

It’s too easy for a period show to fall into familiar rhythms, with women in corsets and wigs and men in pantaloons politely dancing and talking in very baroque language. But the more successful period shows eschew that and give these characters modern dialogue and behavior. A new series on Starz about Catherine de’ Medici’s ascension to the French throne does just that.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Pinocchio’ on Disney+, Which Finds Disney Pulling Our Strings yet Again for Another Pointless Remake

Disney’s serial live-action regurgitation of animated catalog classics continues with Pinocchio, a Disney+ exclusive curiously denying us the opportunity to see a Tom Hanks film directed by Robert Zemeckis in theaters. That puts it on par with 2019’s generally forgotten Lady and the Tramp (also a Disney+ exclusive) and pretty far removed from the eyeful of wonder that was 2016’s The Jungle Book. It’s also among three Pinocchio movies debuting in 2022 (hooray for the public domain), the first being a Russian animated abomination starring the voice of Pauly Shore, and the third being the upcoming Guillermo del Toro stop-motion...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy