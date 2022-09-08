ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Selma Blair Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Check Out the Full List of Contestants Here

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOSDt_0hn6zndQ00

Where to Stream:

Dancing With the Stars

A Real Housewife, a TikTok influencer, and a drag queen superstar walk into a bar — or, better yet, a celebrity dance competition show. Dancing with the Stars has officially announced its Season 31 cast, and despite losing some crucial pros, they certainly aren’t falling short with their celebrity contestants.

Among the big names set to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, Cruel Intentions movie star Selma Blair seems to be one fans are rooting for the most. The actress, who joined the show amid her ongoing health struggles with multiple sclerosis, recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she “always wanted to be a dancer” and that she refers to her cane as her “dance partner.”

The show is also scooping up some reality TV personalities from The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Jersey Shore’s favorite mama’s boy Vinny Guadagnino to The Real Housewives of New Jersey villain Teresa Giudice. Plus, we’ll see a little family rivalry going on as mother-daughter duo Heidi and Charli D’Amelio will face off against one another on the dance floor. And, of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars contestant Shangela, who is no stranger to competition shows, will make her DWTS debut.

If that’s not enough, some of our favorite actors are joining the cast, including CODA star Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan from 90210, and Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd. And for all those Sex and the City fans, Smith is back, baby! Jason Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall’s hunky boyfriend in the show and both movie spinoffs, has snagged a spot on the roster.

Country star Jessie James Decker and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks are the musical talents of this season, who already have the advantage of holding a beat. Whose Line Is It Anyway? improv master Wayne Brady, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, and weather anchor Sam Champion will also compete on the hit show.

Check out what these stars have in store as they take the dance floor on Sept. 19 on Disney+.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
Cinemablend

After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’

Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Trevor Donovan
Person
Wayne Brady
Person
Rupaul
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Cheryl Ladd
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Shangela
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
realitytitbit.com

Did Savannah Chrisley get married to Nic Kerdiles and are they together?

Savannah Chrisley is usually quite private when it comes to her dating life but one relationship she made public was her former engagement to Nic Kerdiles. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now wondering whether they ever got married. The USA Network cameras were allowed to film parts of Savannah’s relationship...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dance#Dancing With The Stars#Multiple Sclerosis#Celebrity#Watchlist#Reelgood A Real Housewife#Tiktok#Jersey Shore
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’: George Stephanopoulos Misses Show Again, Fans Voice Concern

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos did not appear on the ABC show on Friday and fans are voicing their concern. Stephanopoulos is one of the show’s main anchors. Well, he had been on vacation for a bit and just returned to the show this week. As reported by The Sun, ABC correspondent Gio Benitez would take the longtime host’s place on Friday morning.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy