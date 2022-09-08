Selma Blair Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Check Out the Full List of Contestants Here

Where to Stream:

A Real Housewife, a TikTok influencer, and a drag queen superstar walk into a bar — or, better yet, a celebrity dance competition show. Dancing with the Stars has officially announced its Season 31 cast, and despite losing some crucial pros, they certainly aren’t falling short with their celebrity contestants.

Among the big names set to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, Cruel Intentions movie star Selma Blair seems to be one fans are rooting for the most. The actress, who joined the show amid her ongoing health struggles with multiple sclerosis, recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she “always wanted to be a dancer” and that she refers to her cane as her “dance partner.”

The show is also scooping up some reality TV personalities from The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Jersey Shore’s favorite mama’s boy Vinny Guadagnino to The Real Housewives of New Jersey villain Teresa Giudice. Plus, we’ll see a little family rivalry going on as mother-daughter duo Heidi and Charli D’Amelio will face off against one another on the dance floor. And, of course, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars contestant Shangela, who is no stranger to competition shows, will make her DWTS debut.

If that’s not enough, some of our favorite actors are joining the cast, including CODA star Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan from 90210, and Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd. And for all those Sex and the City fans, Smith is back, baby! Jason Lewis, who played Kim Cattrall’s hunky boyfriend in the show and both movie spinoffs, has snagged a spot on the roster.

Country star Jessie James Decker and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks are the musical talents of this season, who already have the advantage of holding a beat. Whose Line Is It Anyway? improv master Wayne Brady, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, and weather anchor Sam Champion will also compete on the hit show.

Check out what these stars have in store as they take the dance floor on Sept. 19 on Disney+.