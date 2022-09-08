‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Lesbian Polar Bear Couple, Marking Series’ First-Ever Same-Sex Family

Peppa Pig is breaking new ground and introducing a same-sex couple on the hit British TV show. The popular children’s program featured a lesbian polar bear couple in an episode that aired on the UK’s Channel 5 on Tuesday (September 6), NBC News reports.

The episode, which is titled “Families”, marks the first time the show has included a same-sex family in its nearly 20-year run.

Penny the Polar Bear describes her family to Peppa in the episode, telling her friend, “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti,” per CNN .

The scene comes after a call for more representation on Peppa Pig , which first debuted in 2004 and follows the adventures of a town of animals, with Peppa at the center. A petition created in 2019 on the Care2 Petitions website requested a “same-sex parent family” on the show, and garnered over 23,000 signatures, nearly reaching its 25,000 signature goal.

“Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the petition description reads. “This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig , and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance.”

And Peppa Pig isn’t the only children’s series making progressive strides — another beloved show is also expanding its characters to include a more diverse cast. Thomas & Friends is introducing its first autistic train character, NPR reports.

The character, named Bruno the Brake Car, is voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the US and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the UK; both young actors are autistic. The first episode featuring Bruno will air in the US Sept. 12, according to NPR.