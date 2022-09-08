Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
‘This is not just some harmless prank’: community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom
8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
Valley Breeze
Marcel G. Tardif – North Smithfield
Marcel G. Tardif, 87, of North Smithfield, died Sept. 5, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Donna M. (Schwarz) Tardif, whom he married Aug. 16, 1975. Born in Lewiston, Maine, he was the son of the late George and Leonida (McKeone) Tardif.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Valley Breeze
John H. Audette – Cumberland
John H. Audette, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Joanne (Connors) Audette and the husband of the late Frances (Conway) Audette. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John and Eleanor (Gagnon) Audette.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Tiverton police investigating car crash
TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday night. Around 5:15 p.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Main Road and Central Avenue for a report of a two car crash. According to the fire department, two people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. At […]
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
GoLocalProv
Third B&E Reported on East Side in Providence in 36 Hours
Police are investigating the latest report of breaking and entering on the East Side of Providence over the weekend. As GoLocal reported on Saturday, Providence police were already investigating two reports of breaking-and-entering on the East Side on Friday night. According to police, in those instances, residents were home at...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
ABC6.com
Man shot in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Providence early Friday morning. Providence police responded just after 3 a.m. to a home on Chalkstone Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Shortly after, officers stopped a car on the corner...
Four teenagers arrested after attempted break-in
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Four Providence teenagers are now facing charges after police say they were caught breaking into a car in Cranston. In a Facebook post, Cranston Police confirmed that at around two o’clock Saturday morning, a local resident interrupted the break-in. The suspects then left the scene in a stolen car but crashed […]
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
rinewstoday.com
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
Ashley A. Donnelly of Cumberland Dies at 27
Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy. She was a 2013 graduate...
