The touchscreen has been perhaps the most influential and invasive technological feature of the 21st century. Tesla has sparked a massive trend in the auto industry, with manufacturers rolling out dashboard-wide screens and gaming-level graphics. It has become a nuisance for drivers as brands have moved climate controls, stereo controls and even vital functions like drive modes to touchscreen sub-menus. But there's at least a glimmer of hope the maximalist touchscreens in cars fad may be on the downslope.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO