FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
Holiday Market Scheduled for November 12th on Daniel Island
A Holiday Market will be held on November 12th, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Daniel Island Recreation Center (160 Fairbanks Drive). The event will include artists, designers, and boutique merchants from the Charleston area. Some of the merchandise will include luxury home decor, fine jewelry, handmade...
holycitysinner.com
Tasting Notes Series to Feature Chamber Music, Food, and Wine
On Tuesday, October 25th, a new event series featuring food, wine, and chamber music will make its debut at Founder’s Hall in Charlestowne Landing. The event, called Tasting Notes, provides the audience with a. live show and a three course meal paired with multiple wines. The live show is...
holycitysinner.com
2022 Sweet Tea Festival Takes Over Summerville on September 15th
The 2022 edition of Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 2 pm until 8 pm in Hutchinson Square. Aside from plenty of sweet tea, this year’s festival will include live music, a street fair, food trucks, a sidewalk sale featuring artisanal vendors, a farmers market, and more.
holycitysinner.com
PURE Theatre and Wild Dunes Resort Launch “Showstopping Weekend Package”
The package includes accommodations for two at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms, tickets for two to a performance at PURE Theatre, dinner for two at Oaxacan Mexican restaurant Pink Cactus in downtown Charleston, and breakfast at Coastal Provisions at the resort. This package is valid for stays Thursday...
holycitysinner.com
Traveling Dinosaur Exhibit Returns to North Charleston in October
Jurassic Quest, a traveling exhibit featuring a self-guided experience featuring true-to-life size dinosaurs, is coming to the Charleston Area Convention Center from Friday, October 14th to Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The exhibit also includes:. Dinosaur themed rides. Crafts. Bounce houses. Activities. Photo opportunities. To purchase tickets, click here. For more...
holycitysinner.com
SKIRT Magazine to Host Free Women’s Virtual Summit
SKIRT media of Charleston, along with Encore Media and SBC Global Barter of Atlanta, are presenting the SKIRT Women’s Virtual Summit starting on September 12th, 2022. This 5-day digital event is free to attend and consists of 40 speakers and experts – including Charleston’s very own Pixie Paula Dezzutti and Jenne Sevilla – in areas of women’s issues, business, relationships, health and more. These influencers in their industries will be bringing the most current information in their respective areas.
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
holycitysinner.com
SOJazzy to Perform During Summerville’s Annual Sweet Tea Festival Week
On Thursday, September 15th, the Summerville Orchestra’s (S.O.) jazz ensemble, SOJazzy, will perform a free concert in front of Town Hall on the south side of Hutchinson Square during the annual Sweet Tea Festival. The group will perform from 6 pm to 8 pm. This marks the third time...
holycitysinner.com
Millers All Day Now Open on James Island
Millers All Day, the popular all-day breakfast and brunch spot in downtown Charleston, opened their James Island location this morning. The new restaurant is located in the Terrace Plaza at 1956 Maybank Hwy – in the former home of Zia Taqueria (which has since moved to 1939A Maybank Hwy.).
holycitysinner.com
Indigo Road Hospitality Group Shares Charleston Restaurant Week Offerings
Charleston Restaurant Week is here, and participating restaurants have released their prix-fixe menus. The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which oversees some of Charleston’s most popular restaurants, shared the following Charleston Restaurant Week details for a trio of their establishments:
holycitysinner.com
Summerville Orchestra Names its First Youth Philharmonic Director, Education Coordinator
The Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) is thrilled to announce DeAnndra Glenn (right) as the inaugural director and education coordinator for the new Summerville Orchestra Youth Philharmonic (S.O. Youth Philharmonic) and education program. Glenn brings a wealth of teaching and performing experience to the position. She has taught strings students of all...
holycitysinner.com
Summerville Orchestra Launches New Free “Arts-mersive” Experience in Partnership with Public Works Art Center
Some things just play well together – like wine and cheese, baseball and hotdogs, and music and art. By popular demand, that last combination – music and art – is coming together in a new series featuring the Summerville Orchestra (S.O.) String Quartet (right) at the Public Works Art Center (PWAC).
holycitysinner.com
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT SC — Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 2022. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and...
holycitysinner.com
BCLS Inviting Ages 2-6 To Build Their Wildest Creations in September
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) invites children ages 2-6 to participate in LEGO Tuesdays on September 13th and 27th from 10:30 am to 12 pm at Cane Bay Library. LEGO and DUPLO bricks are provided. Parental supervision is required. “Join us on September 13th and 27th, from 10:30 am to...
holycitysinner.com
Booth’s Brace Powers Charleston’s Comeback Victory Over Tampa Bay
The Charleston Battery emphatically defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 at home on Saturday in front of a packed Patriots Point crowd for Military Appreciation Night. After the visitors took the lead in the 3rd minute, Andrew Booth scored twice to power Charleston past Tampa Bay, sealing the comeback victory. The win was the Battery’s first over the Rowdies since 2020 and they remain undefeated against Tampa Bay in 2022.
holycitysinner.com
Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson to Star in Movie Filming in Charleston, Production Currently Seeking Extras
Academy Award nominees Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson and rising actress Nico Parker (Dumbo), are set to star in Suncoast, a movie set to be filmed in the Charleston area from September 21st through November 1st. Local casting will be handled by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, which is currently looking for people interested in being hired as paid extras.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Set Franchise Record with 86th Win of Season in Columbia
Columbia, SC- The 2022 Charleston RiverDogs have won more games than any other team in franchise history. This year’s squad put their name in the history book with a 6-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs hit three home runs to erase an early deficit.
holycitysinner.com
SC Works Trident to Host Series of Hiring Events This Month
SC Works Trident today announced a series of four hiring events taking place throughout September in honor of Workforce Development Month. Disability Expo & Job Fair, Tuesday, September 13th. Back 2 Work Career Expo, Wednesday, September 14th. SC Military Community Hiring Event, Wednesday, September 21st. SC Works Trident Workforce Development...
holycitysinner.com
BCLS Teens And Adults Enter to Win Gift Cards at Cane Bay Library
Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) invites teens and adults to participate in Monthly Reading Challenges during September at the Cane Bay Library to win prizes. For every book read or listened to, teens and adults will earn an entry into a drawing to win the following prizes sponsored by Friends of the Berkeley County Library:
holycitysinner.com
Jones Leaves Yard in 10th Inning to Give RiverDogs Fifth Straight Win
Columbia, SC- Brock Jones broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning and Roel Garcia stranded the tying run on third base in the bottom half as the Charleston RiverDogs won their fifth straight against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Saturday. One game remains in the regular season.
