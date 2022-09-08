Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
One wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex. Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested this man late Friday night after a traffic stop. Deputies said they saw Scotty James Williams driving about 95MPH down highway 69. Deputies said Williams pulled over and they found that he did not have a current driver’s license....
alabamanews.net
Brundidge Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Car Parts at School
Brundidge police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation that lasted several months. Police Chief Sam Green says 45-year-old Terrell Wheeler of Brundidge is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of criminal trespassing second degree, two counts of criminal mischief second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wdhn.com
Enterprise police department and school system reflect on the life of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a tragic end of the week for the Enterprise Police Department and Enterprise City Schools as they are mourning the loss of Sergeant Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer. “As a department and personally our hearts were broken Sgt. Angela Brown...
wtvy.com
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
wtvy.com
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify...
donalsonvillenews.com
Local drug bust results in five arrests
Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Searching for Nila May Brock, 77 of Vernon, Florida
On September 9, 2022, Nila May Brock was reported missing. Nila Brock is a 77 year old white female, with alter mental status. Nila Brock left in a 2010 Honda car, blue in color, Fl Tag: JWSC82. It appears Nila Brock left her house in Vernon, Florida around September 3.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 7, 2022
James Hare, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Grand theft, trespass other than structure or conveyance, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Pollock, 41, Grand Ridge, Florida: No drivers license, possession of certain drugs without prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug: Marianna Police Department.
Fort Rucker crash victim dies almost two months after his rescue
The Fort Rucker dispatcher who was trapped in his vehicle for hours on end, then rescued and sent to the hospital, has died almost two months later.
wdhn.com
Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
Blountstown man charged with trafficking fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown man is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after he was arrested in Springfield last week. On Friday, officers with the Springfield Police Department in conjunction with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration pulled over 30-year-old Phillip Kyle Mills, officers wrote in a news release. They searched his vehicle […]
Military veteran saves 2 women from burning home in south Alabama
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was “just instinct to do the right thing.” His quick action resulted in two women being evacuated safely from an Enterprise home engulfed in flames. The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Mary Griffin, whose Bellwood Road...
wdhn.com
Dothan Restaurateur demands answers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the Dothan Feeding program continues to be investigated, the business that was underbid, Mama T’s wants answers and at Thursday’s Dothan Recreation Board meeting those questions have been sent out. “So I was just here to get clarification about your role specifically...
wtvy.com
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
wdhn.com
One in critical condition after Slocomb crash
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a log truck and motorcycle resulted in critical injuries and a life flight to Florida. Slocomb Fire and Rescue, Fadette Fire, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on East County Road Four of South State Hwy. 103.
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
wdhn.com
Fire strikes twice at Dothan apartment building
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Around two o’clock Tuesday morning, Dothan Fire crews were called out to 500 E. Washington St. for a structure fire at a vacant apartment building. There crews put out a considerable fire that engulfed the central apartment of the three-room complex. According to Dothan...
wtvy.com
Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
