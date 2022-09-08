ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

One wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex. Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim. He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested during traffic stop for drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested this man late Friday night after a traffic stop. Deputies said they saw Scotty James Williams driving about 95MPH down highway 69. Deputies said Williams pulled over and they found that he did not have a current driver’s license....
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

Brundidge Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing Car Parts at School

Brundidge police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation that lasted several months. Police Chief Sam Green says 45-year-old Terrell Wheeler of Brundidge is charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, three counts of criminal trespassing second degree, two counts of criminal mischief second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Dothan, AL
Dothan, AL
Ashford, AL
wtvy.com

Samson man to admit he exploited children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify...
DOTHAN, AL
donalsonvillenews.com

Local drug bust results in five arrests

Pictured: Drugs confiscated in last weekend’s local drug bust included 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, and more. Following up on a previous investigation, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd, Seminole County Sheriff Officers, assisted by the GBI, executed a search warrant on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement officers recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 7, 2022

James Hare, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Grand theft, trespass other than structure or conveyance, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Pollock, 41, Grand Ridge, Florida: No drivers license, possession of certain drugs without prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug: Marianna Police Department.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
wdhn.com

Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
ABBEVILLE, AL
WMBB

Blountstown man charged with trafficking fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Blountstown man is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges after he was arrested in Springfield last week. On Friday, officers with the Springfield Police Department in conjunction with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration pulled over 30-year-old Phillip Kyle Mills, officers wrote in a news release. They searched his vehicle […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
NewsBreak
wdhn.com

Dothan Restaurateur demands answers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the Dothan Feeding program continues to be investigated, the business that was underbid, Mama T’s wants answers and at Thursday’s Dothan Recreation Board meeting those questions have been sent out. “So I was just here to get clarification about your role specifically...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man dead in suspected Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

One in critical condition after Slocomb crash

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a log truck and motorcycle resulted in critical injuries and a life flight to Florida. Slocomb Fire and Rescue, Fadette Fire, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on East County Road Four of South State Hwy. 103.
SLOCOMB, AL
WMBB

Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Fire strikes twice at Dothan apartment building

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Around two o’clock Tuesday morning, Dothan Fire crews were called out to 500 E. Washington St. for a structure fire at a vacant apartment building. There crews put out a considerable fire that engulfed the central apartment of the three-room complex. According to Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers

WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
ALABAMA STATE

