ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston

Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant delivers signature WTF faves and boozy beverages to Memorial

A Dallas-based chain known for its gourmet tacos is coming to Memorial. Velvet Taco will open its seventh Houston-area location on October 3. For those unfamiliar, Velvet Taco serves an eclectic menu in a lively, fast-casual environment. Instead of limiting itself to traditional Mexican-inspired fillings, the menu offers a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day. The restaurant keeps things lively with its WTF, a weekly taco feature that's only served for seven days before it changes.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Katy, TX
State
Colorado State
City
Luling, TX
State
Tennessee State
City
Baytown, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
CultureMap Houston

New Houston app is your passport to tasty deals and fave restaurants

If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve. Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Business Industry#Linus Business#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cars
CultureMap Houston

Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups

Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Long-awaited Houston noise ordinance aimed at noisiest bars and clubs finally goes into effect

Officials from the City of Houston held a press conference to discuss the new noise ordinance that went into effect Tuesday, September 7. As CultureMap previously reported, the ordinance was passed in May and is a welcome relief for residents of the Washington Corridor who have been urging officials for years that something needed to be done about the noisy bars in the neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston company lands exclusive spacesuit deal for NASA's mission to moon

When astronauts make a historic return to the surface of the moon, presumably 2025 or 2026, they’ll don Houston-crafted, life-protecting suits. Houston-based Axiom Space has landed the rights to create spacesuits and supporting systems for NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will see humans back on our satellite for the first time since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene

The knock on the vibe dining trend — that is, restaurants that incorporate nightclub elements such as bottle service and DJs — is that the “vibe” is more important than the “dining.” It’s not necessarily true that creating a high energy atmosphere can’t coexist with delivering high quality, well-executed food, but experience usually trumps eating.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant suddenly shutters despite celebrated comeback

---- A beloved Bellaire burger joint's reopening plans have been scuttled, at least for now. Bellaire Broiler Burger closed over the weekend. In a message posted to social media, the restaurant said the closure stemmed from "circumstances beyond our control." Reached by CultureMap for comment, restaurateur Jason Scheinthal declined to specify the specifics of those unnamed circumstances.
BELLAIRE, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy