Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
6 perfect weekend trips from Houston for a true Texas getaway
With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway....
The steamy details on Montrose's hot ramen restaurant, plus can’t-miss Nikkei in West Houston
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Shion Aikawa joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Ramen Tatsu-ya. The conversation begins with Aikawa, now the senior vice president of culture for a restaurant group that includes four locations of Ramen Tatsu-ya plus three affiliated concepts, recalling the process of opening the company's first location in north Austin 10 years ago this month.
Uber and national tech company roll out self-driving delivery service in Houston
Houstonians will soon be able to get completely autonomous delivery of their dinners, groceries, and more thanks to a new 10-year partnership. Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nuro have cut a deal that will provide autonomous, electric vehicles for food deliveries in Houston and Mountain View, California, beginning his fall, according to a news release. A Bay Area expansion will follow, but Houston's no stranger to Nuro-powered deliveries.
Inventive and upscale Texas taco restaurant delivers signature WTF faves and boozy beverages to Memorial
A Dallas-based chain known for its gourmet tacos is coming to Memorial. Velvet Taco will open its seventh Houston-area location on October 3. For those unfamiliar, Velvet Taco serves an eclectic menu in a lively, fast-casual environment. Instead of limiting itself to traditional Mexican-inspired fillings, the menu offers a variety of globally inspired fillings such as tikka masala chicken tenders with cilantro basmati rice, falafel with tahini crema, and shrimp and grits with Cajun remoulade. Brunch offerings, such as chicken in a waffle taco and a taco filled with bacon, eggs, and tater tots, are also available all day. The restaurant keeps things lively with its WTF, a weekly taco feature that's only served for seven days before it changes.
Top Mexican chef returns to Houston for intimate tasting menu pop-up
A chef who led one of the world’s best restaurants will soon return to Houston for a week-long tasting menu pop-up at one of the city’s most exclusive dining venues. Alex Bremont will collaborate with Neo, the innovative, omakase-style concept in Montrose, on a series of intimate dinners.
Houston fine dining destination marches onto Bon Appetit's prestigious best new restaurants list
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Houston tops Texas as No. 1 city for growth in tech jobs, says new report
While a certain city tends to draw all the buzz as the top Texas tech hub — especially since Elon Musk moved there — Houston has just emerged as No. 1 in the Lone Star State regarding tech jobs. A new report from Dice, an online platform for...
New Houston app is your passport to tasty deals and fave restaurants
If you're looking to create a change in your current restaurant rotation, you can whet your appetite in the meantime with a new Houston-based app called Savve. Designed to quickly match hungry users with great savings at local restaurants and bars, Savve was created with the revitalization of the Houston restaurant scene in mind, especially as it recovers from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Houston swerves onto list of worst cities in U.S. to be stuck in traffic
If you’ve been trapped on I-69/Southwest Freeway or pretty much any other highway in Houston, you can appreciate a new ranking of the worst U.S. cities to be stuck in traffic. Houston ranks 10th on the list, compiled by auto insurance company HiRoad. The company judged cities based on...
Spellbinding Harry Potter ball's exclusive U.S. debut in Houston leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston lands only Harry Potter holiday Yule Ball celebration in U.S. The festive experience boasts music, dancing, several Wizarding World elements (naturally), treats and sips, all in a veritable wintry wizard wonderland. 2. Swanky...
The 11 best sports bars in Houston for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
New Texas-inspired restaurant fires up steaks and barbecue in Garden Oaks
An eagerly anticipated new restaurant has opened in Garden Oaks. Cherry Block Smokehouse officially opens to the public today (Tuesday, September 6) for daily lunch and dinner service. Located in Revive Development's Stomping Grounds project (1223 W 34th St.), Cherry Block Smokehouse is an evolution of proprietor Felix Florez's Texas-focused...
Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups
Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend's welcoming weather sees a ton of fun. Look for some hot concerts, one featuring Mr. Worldwide. An edgy comic hits downtown, and speaking of downtown, Friday at Minute Maid Park sees a chance to score a jersey of a red-hot Astros star and Nancy's Hustle fan. Families and...
Long-awaited Houston noise ordinance aimed at noisiest bars and clubs finally goes into effect
Officials from the City of Houston held a press conference to discuss the new noise ordinance that went into effect Tuesday, September 7. As CultureMap previously reported, the ordinance was passed in May and is a welcome relief for residents of the Washington Corridor who have been urging officials for years that something needed to be done about the noisy bars in the neighborhood.
Houston company lands exclusive spacesuit deal for NASA's mission to moon
When astronauts make a historic return to the surface of the moon, presumably 2025 or 2026, they’ll don Houston-crafted, life-protecting suits. Houston-based Axiom Space has landed the rights to create spacesuits and supporting systems for NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will see humans back on our satellite for the first time since the legendary Apollo missions more than 50 years ago.
Swanky new vibe dining restaurant jets into Upper Kirby with global cuisine and see-and-be-seen scene
The knock on the vibe dining trend — that is, restaurants that incorporate nightclub elements such as bottle service and DJs — is that the “vibe” is more important than the “dining.” It’s not necessarily true that creating a high energy atmosphere can’t coexist with delivering high quality, well-executed food, but experience usually trumps eating.
Downtown Aquarium open to customers after partial facade collapse
A woman is recovering at a local hospital after a part of the Downtown Aquarium facade collapsed on her. Houston Fire Department said its crews were called to the aquarium restaurant around 7:55 pm Friday, September 2, where officials said a portion of the outdoor facade next to the aquarium ticket booth fell.
Texas celebrity chef's shutter of his 3 Houston restaurants leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Texas celebrity chef Tim Love pulls the plug on his 3 Houston restaurants. The closing of Woodshed and its two sister concepts paves the way for new restaurants to open at Levy Park. 2....
Beloved Bellaire burger restaurant suddenly shutters despite celebrated comeback
---- A beloved Bellaire burger joint's reopening plans have been scuttled, at least for now. Bellaire Broiler Burger closed over the weekend. In a message posted to social media, the restaurant said the closure stemmed from "circumstances beyond our control." Reached by CultureMap for comment, restaurateur Jason Scheinthal declined to specify the specifics of those unnamed circumstances.
