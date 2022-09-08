Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cancel Plans, Rush To Queen Elizabeth's Side In Light Of Health Concerns

Source: mega

A rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has confirmed the couple are on their way see Queen Elizabeth as she suffers a serious health setback.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe, as they planed to attend the WellChild Awards on the night of Thursday, September 8, but they're now skipping the London-based event to be with the 96-year-old Queen at Balmoral, her home in Scotland.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on the matriarch's health on September 8. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the message read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Upon the worrisome medical update, it was revealed that her son Prince Charles, along with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, made the trek to Scotland as well.

It's believed the Queen's grandson Prince William is also en route to her property, as are the mother-of-four's other children: Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The upsetting news about Her Majesty comes just one day after she had to cancel yet another public engagement, as she was scheduled to attend "a Privy Council meeting" with new Prime Minister Liz Truss, but she pulled out due to "doctors’ advice to rest."

This morning, Truss sent her well wishes to the matriarch via social media.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she tweeted. "My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

