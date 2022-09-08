Read full article on original website
Related
Eleven Warriors
Damon Wilson Takes over Top Spot As Five New Names Crack the 2023 Recruiting Board
One week after what will possibly be remembered as the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for Ohio State, we’re back with a September edition of Heat Check for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Five new names crack this month’s board, as we’ve come up with nine players...
Jonathan Gannon, Eagles defense fail to impress vs. Detroit Lions
In the latest Go Birds! Shorts, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the performance of Jonathan Gannon’s defense on Sunday in the team’s 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions.
Alabama, Texas lead five biggest overreactions from Week 2 in college football
There are reactions to the weekend of college football and there are overreactions. Here's five of the latter from Week 2.
Comments / 0