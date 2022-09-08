Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Consulate of Mexico honors 2 West Michiganders' contributions to sharing Mexican heritage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a special moment for two west Michiganders as Grand Rapids celebrates Mexican heritage. The Consulate of Mexico in Detroit honored the two men on Saturday for their contributions to their communities. Artist Arturo Moreles Romero and MeXo Chef Oscar Moreno both received the...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: A peek inside the Detroit Auto Show & Fostering Futures
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Education and high tech motor vehicles. On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Education and high tech motor vehicles. On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, President, Detroit Auto Dealers Association & NAIAS; Thad Szott, President, DADA & Szott Automotive Group; Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust (MET); and Anya Fuller, Fostering Futures Scholar.
Tv20detroit.com
Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
Tv20detroit.com
NACTOY semifinalists to be announced at North American International Auto Show in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The semifinalists for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year are expected to be announced during the North American International Auto Show’s media days. According to a press release, about 47 cars, trucks and utility vehicles are eligible candidates for the 2023...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial. Police say Erric Morton had thousands of videos in his possession, and some included kids. Now, the investigation is focused on identifying and finding his victims.
Tv20detroit.com
Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
Tv20detroit.com
First responder recalls driving to NY to help after the attacks on Sept. 11
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Back in the 1980's, you’d find Stephen Singleton here at Channel 7 Action News working the assignment desk. But 21 years ago, after he’d left news, what he saw on his television at home changed his life forever. “By the time I got the...
Tv20detroit.com
Clawson sushi restaurant named among '50 Best New Restaurants in America'
A Clawson sushi restaurant has been named one of the 50 "Best New Restaurants in America." Food magazine and website Bon Appétit released its choices this week, which included Sozai on the list. The sushi restaurant is tucked into a strip mall off of 14 Mile, just west of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
U.S. Coast Guard rescues three people from the Detroit River after boat fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter from Air Station Detroit partnered with a small civilian boat Friday night to rescue three people from the Detroit River after a 20-foot boat caught on fire near Belle Isle. One person was forced to jump into the water due...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable, woman. Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Moore,...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University and faculty reach contract agreement
Eastern Michigan University and the faculty union announced late Sunday night both sides had come to an agreement on a new contract. This means that the faculty strike is over, and that faculty will be returning to the classroom today. The full schedule of classes will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and residents at a city council meeting this week has some saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected. The meeting took place on Wednesday and as important background, the city’s mayor is currently seeking a personal...
Tv20detroit.com
Man wanted in Plainfield Twp. mother's death arrested in Mexico
WYOMING, Mich. — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving
(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself. Police say the man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Michigan Avenue when he was captured on video by another concerned driver. They arrested him at his home on September 7, police say.
Comments / 0