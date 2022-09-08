ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: A peek inside the Detroit Auto Show & Fostering Futures

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Education and high tech motor vehicles. On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association Education and high tech motor vehicles. On Sunday, September 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Rod Alberts, President, Detroit Auto Dealers Association & NAIAS; Thad Szott, President, DADA & Szott Automotive Group; Diane Brewer, Executive Director, Michigan Education Trust (MET); and Anya Fuller, Fostering Futures Scholar.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
JACKSON, MS
Tv20detroit.com

Robot food delivery service launches at Wayne State University

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robot delivery is now available on the campus of Wayne State University. The service through Grubhub just launched this week, and the school says its the first university in Michigan to bring automated delivery to campus. “I like them," WSU sophomore Aloni Brantley said. "I didn’t...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable, woman. Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home. Moore,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University and faculty reach contract agreement

Eastern Michigan University and the faculty union announced late Sunday night both sides had come to an agreement on a new contract. This means that the faculty strike is over, and that faculty will be returning to the classroom today. The full schedule of classes will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and residents at a city council meeting this week has some saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected. The meeting took place on Wednesday and as important background, the city’s mayor is currently seeking a personal...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man wanted in Plainfield Twp. mother's death arrested in Mexico

WYOMING, Mich. — The person of interest wanted in connection to the death of a Plainfield Township mother has been taken into custody. Mollie Schmidt, 33, was found dead in Wyoming on Aug. 30. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arrested in central Mexico, according to the Wyoming Department of Public...
WYOMING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving

(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself. Police say the man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Michigan Avenue when he was captured on video by another concerned driver. They arrested him at his home on September 7, police say.
DEARBORN, MI

