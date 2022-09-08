Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc shipbuilding company breaks ground on last piece of $70 million investment
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is starting the last project for a $70 million investment from 2020. The Manitowoc-based company broke ground on a new 19,000 square-foot machine shop at its Sturgeon Bay location. The building will allow workers to have access to two overhead cranes, one capable...
Tesla Supercharger comes to the city of Marinette
In the parking lot of Jack's Fresh Market is technology new to the City of Marinette. This August, Tesla installed one of its latest superchargers.
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
WBAY Green Bay
Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
UPMATTERS
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
doorcountydailynews.com
Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale
It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
wtaq.com
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
wearegreenbay.com
Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin casinos are competing with Illinois for sports gamblers
It is the first full NFL season that sports betting will be legal in Wisconsin. It should mean big business but the biggest competition might be from across the border in Illinois.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay house fire displaces 4, leaves $100k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on Mather Street in Green Bay has left 4 people without a home. According to a release the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday, around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
UPMATTERS
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
