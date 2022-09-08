ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

seehafernews.com

Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed

The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale

It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
FISH CREEK, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North

A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay house fire displaces 4, leaves $100k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire on Mather Street in Green Bay has left 4 people without a home. According to a release the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday, around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI

