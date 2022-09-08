Read full article on original website
Related
HuffPost
I Just Had A Baby At 46, And It Was Freaking Awesome
"When I was searching for encouragement and answers, I found so much doom and gloom."
People Are Sharing Horror Stories About Growing Up With Overbearing Helicopter Parents, And It's Truly Toxic
"Since they had the password to the university portal I’d shared with them to help pay for my housing costs, they'd logged into my email and were checking up on me by reading my emails. They were worried and couldn't understand why I was so upset because 'they had good intentions.' I immediately set up an automatic forward and delete and created a private account, but the damage was already done."
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0