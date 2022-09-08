Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge
Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin pumps to cross $21K; Ethereum Merge expected on Sept. 14
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 9 includes Bitcoin’s recent rally that took it above the $21,000 level; block calculation estimations indicating that Ethereum Merge will take place on Sept. 14; and Binance’s decision to not apply LUNC 1.2% token burn on spot and margin trades.
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin Risk Signal suggests further downside in coming weeks
Bitcoin has rallied back to retest the $21,000 resistance but the Bitcoin Risk Signal, provided by Glassnode and Swissblock technologies, hit a yearly high on Sept. 5 and is still at 87 out of 100 following today’s pump. The Bitcoin risk signal gauges the amount of risk of a...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: Zoom out
The following content contains references to suicide. Today, Sept. 10, is international suicide prevention day. Each year over 700,000 people per year die from suicide around the world. The official number of how many are crypto or trading related is unknown. However, there are over 120,000 news stories on Google News of cryptocurrency-related suicides, with 39,700 of those coming in just the last 12 months.
cryptoslate.com
Trading ETHPoW tokens could open users to risk of losing Mainnet $ETH
Warning: There is a risk of relay attacks on individual users’ wallets if the ETHPoW ChainID is not updated as planned. Such attacks will cause users to lose $ETH equivalent to the ETHPoW sold. Recent concerns over The Merge were exacerbated after discovering that the Ethereum proof-of-work chain had...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase employee accused Cobie of spreading insider trading claim because of FTX
Coinbase employee Pete Kim has accused prominent crypto influencer Cobie of spreading insider trading claims against Coinbase because of his partnership deal with FTX. Cobie said that FTX’s sponsorship of UpOnlyTV never influenced his decision to call out the crime. He added that he had no personal interest in spreading any FUD against Coinbase.
Nissan Extends Production Halt In St Petersburg Plant, Russia: Reuters
Nissan Motor CO Ltd NSANY is planning to extend the production halt of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, till late December, Reuters reported. The plant's production was first suspended in March when Russia invaded Ukraine and was slated for resumption in late September. The company said difficulties in...
The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows
The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain can potentially resolve these 5 critical issues in the real estate industry
Blockchain is gaining traction in the real estate industry, which raises eyebrows regarding the justification of this technology’s use in a sector already worth more than $326 trillion. The Blockchain is far more than a gimmick that sellers of luxury penthouses can offer their ultra-rich clients. It can assist...
cryptoslate.com
Research: As the merge approaches, on-chain data suggests ETH used as store of value
According to on-chain data, as the merge approaches, the dominant behavior across the Ethereum network is to HODL. Coins held by Ethereum investors are maturing to showcase a higher number of HODLers unwilling to sell. Within the Ethereum ecosystem, just under 60% of investors have held for more than one...
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president’s administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet. The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn’t say how much funding will be announced Wednesday. Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.
cryptoslate.com
White House releases report on crypto mining effect on environment
The White House has proposed that the crypto mining industry have some standards to mitigate its environmental effects. In a report titled Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-assets in the United States, the White House called for standards like miners using clean energy and the need for low energy intensities.
cryptoslate.com
Google adds Ethereum Merge countdown clock as searches reach all-time high
Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla announced Friday that an Ethereum Merge countdown clock is live in the Google Search engine. Searches for “Ethereum Merge” now return a native countdown clock along with the current hashrate, difficulty, and merge difficulty. The addition showcases the level at which crypto has...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
