ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge

Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin Risk Signal suggests further downside in coming weeks

Bitcoin has rallied back to retest the $21,000 resistance but the Bitcoin Risk Signal, provided by Glassnode and Swissblock technologies, hit a yearly high on Sept. 5 and is still at 87 out of 100 following today’s pump. The Bitcoin risk signal gauges the amount of risk of a...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Op-ed: Zoom out

The following content contains references to suicide. Today, Sept. 10, is international suicide prevention day. Each year over 700,000 people per year die from suicide around the world. The official number of how many are crypto or trading related is unknown. However, there are over 120,000 news stories on Google News of cryptocurrency-related suicides, with 39,700 of those coming in just the last 12 months.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase employee accused Cobie of spreading insider trading claim because of FTX

Coinbase employee Pete Kim has accused prominent crypto influencer Cobie of spreading insider trading claims against Coinbase because of his partnership deal with FTX. Cobie said that FTX’s sponsorship of UpOnlyTV never influenced his decision to call out the crime. He added that he had no personal interest in spreading any FUD against Coinbase.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nissan Extends Production Halt In St Petersburg Plant, Russia: Reuters

Nissan Motor CO Ltd NSANY is planning to extend the production halt of an assembly plant in Saint Petersberg, Russia, till late December, Reuters reported. The plant's production was first suspended in March when Russia invaded Ukraine and was slated for resumption in late September. The company said difficulties in...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Fed should pause interest rate rises as US inflation slows

The US Federal Reserve Board will meet again on 20-21 September, and while most analysts expect another big interest-rate rise, there is a strong argument for the Fed to take a break from its aggressive monetary-policy tightening. While its rate increases so far have slowed the economy – most obviously the housing sector – their impact on inflation is far less certain.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cftc#Derivatives Market#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Web3 Policy#Sec
The Associated Press

Biden to announce new support for US biotech production

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S., the latest move by the White House to boost domestic industry. Biden on Monday signed an executive order implementing the initiative and later, in remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, will address how biotech can help fight cancer. On Wednesday, the Democratic president’s administration will host a summit and announce new investments from several federal agencies, according to a White House fact sheet. The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn’t say how much funding will be announced Wednesday. Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles.
AGRICULTURE
cryptoslate.com

White House releases report on crypto mining effect on environment

The White House has proposed that the crypto mining industry have some standards to mitigate its environmental effects. In a report titled Climate and Energy Implications of Crypto-assets in the United States, the White House called for standards like miners using clean energy and the need for low energy intensities.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptoslate.com

Google adds Ethereum Merge countdown clock as searches reach all-time high

Google Cloud developer Sam Padilla announced Friday that an Ethereum Merge countdown clock is live in the Google Search engine. Searches for “Ethereum Merge” now return a native countdown clock along with the current hashrate, difficulty, and merge difficulty. The addition showcases the level at which crypto has...
SOFTWARE
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy