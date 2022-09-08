ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Royal family travels to Scotland to be with ailing Queen Elizabeth II

By Judy Kurtz
 3 days ago
Members of the British royal family are traveling to Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II is “under medical supervision.”

Prince Harry headed to the queen’s Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on Thursday, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to ITK.

He joined other family members reportedly on their way to be by the 96-year-old British monarch’s side, including Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles and Charles’s wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, along with Prince William.

William’s wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was staying in England on Thursday for the first day of school for the couple’s three young children, according to the United Kingdom’s PA Media.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, initially confirmed to ITK that the couple would be traveling to Scotland together. The spokesperson didn’t respond when asked about subsequent news reports that Harry, Elizabeth’s 37-year-old grandson, would instead travel to Balmoral without his wife.

Buckingham Palace said in a Thursday announcement that Elizabeth’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and that she would remain under the watch of a medical team.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Updated 1:26 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

