Beam Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Beam Global BEEM brought in sales totaling $3.72 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.05%, resulting in a loss of $2.80 million. Beam Global collected $3.77 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.28 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD will be trading publicly starting on...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Raffles Financial Shareholders Update
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited RICH 4VO RAFFF ("RFG" or the "Company") This is to give shareholders an update on the corporate and audit status of the Company. In light of the current cease trade order caused by the outstanding audit matter, we...
Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. * * *. Colgate-Palmolive Company...
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
DelphX Grants Stock Options
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023
CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available
KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") KIO announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund's website. Tom Hobby and Richard Schoenfeld hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld is a Director and a Portfolio Manager for KKR's traded credit funds and Tom Hobby is part of KKR's Client and Partner Group.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Bitcoin Surges Past $22,000, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, topping the $22,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 mark on Monday. Golem GLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") SFIX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix...
Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Altiplano Metals Inc. APN (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
Why Clovis Oncology Is Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 46.1% to $0.2801 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Friday. Quhuo Limited QH shares rose 24% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Quhuo filed request for withdrawal of registration statement on Form F-3. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S....
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre
Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
