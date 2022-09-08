ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
Beam Global Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Beam Global BEEM brought in sales totaling $3.72 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 23.05%, resulting in a loss of $2.80 million. Beam Global collected $3.77 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.28 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2022 Investor Call Now Available

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") KIO announced today that the Q2 2022 investor call is now available on the Fund's website. Tom Hobby and Richard Schoenfeld hosted the call and provided market color and portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2022. Richard Schoenfeld is a Director and a Portfolio Manager for KKR's traded credit funds and Tom Hobby is part of KKR's Client and Partner Group.
DelphX Grants Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. DELX DPXCF ("DelphX") announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,500,000 stock options (the "Options") to eligible participants under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options have a two-year maturity and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.
Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895. * * *. Colgate-Palmolive Company...
Bolt Scraps $1.5B Deal To Acquire Crypto Company Wyre

Leading U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc has announced that it is not going ahead with the $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto infrastructure provider Wyre Payments. In April, the firm declared that it would acquire Wyre amid growing demand for purchasing goods and services with cryptocurrency and the...
Altiplano Closes Initial $600,000 Tranche of Private Placement

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Altiplano Metals Inc. APN (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit to raise up to $2,000,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company, and one-half (1/2) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of two years.
State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

State Street Corporation STT plans to announce its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street's Investor Relations website,...
