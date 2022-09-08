Read full article on original website
DINE AND DASH: Mississippi restaurant reports rash of customers leaving without paying for meals
The Mexican restaurant El Sombrero in Vicksburg has been seeing an increase in customers not paying for meals. The general manager of the restaurant, Robert Silvera, said that at least once a week the establishment has a dine-in customer leave without paying. He has made several Facebook posts over the past few months showing security camera footage of people leaving the restaurant without paying for their meals.
vicksburgnews.com
KCS Holiday Express returns to the rails, to stop in Vicksburg Nov. 26
Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced today the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight states. See the full schedule here. In addition, the KCS Holiday Express project will continue its tradition of charitable giving to The Salvation Army.
Woke Vote to hold water, voter registration drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Woke Vote will water distribution and voter registration drive, Hydrate with Hope, in Jackson on Sunday, September 11. The organization will provide cases of water to families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Participants will also have an opportunity to register to vote. The drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to […]
Electric car charging station to open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson. The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street. Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and […]
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
EPA launches investigation into Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, MS — CBS News reports that the EPA has announced an investigation into the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The crisis has left thousands of residents without water for multiple days. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), said that the agency had...
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
WATCH: Jackson, Mississippi Resident Reveals State of Tap Water in Horrifying Sink Footage
Residents in Jackson, Mississippi are still living without clean drinking water months after flooding caused a citywide outage. And though water pressure has been restored, a viral Twitter post proves the crisis is far from over. At a Glance. A social media post is making headlines after showcasing the dire...
Mississippi’s only burn center will close next month, hospital officials said
Mississippi’s only burn center will close Oct. 14, hospital officials said Thursday. The JMS Burn and Reconstruction Center, located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson, includes 13 burn intensive care patient rooms, 20 burn step down unit patient rooms and a 12-room outpatient clinic. The center cares for both adult and pediatric burn patients on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
WDAM-TV
Non-potable water distribution in Jackson being curtailed
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the water pressure in the City of Jackson continues to improve, the state is phasing out non-potable water distribution. Non-potable water is non-drinkable and used primarily to flush toilets. Starting Saturday, Metrocenter Mall will be only site providing non-potable water. All four of Jackson’s water...
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg swears in new Deputy Fire Chief
During the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Friday, Jessica Cade was sworn in as Vicksburg’s newest Deputy Fire Chief. Cade was recommended for the position during the Sep. 6 Board meeting. Cade brings 7 years of experience with the fire department and a focus on Paramedic Care with her.
Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
Father and son arrested for shootout in Mississippi convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
