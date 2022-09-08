ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nav Explains Why Drake Isn't On His New Album

Though Nav might not be a household name, he certainly has access to many artists that are. His new album, Demons Protected By Angels is 19 songs in total with features from the biggest names in rap like Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. However, there appears to be one name that could've been on the tracklist and that's Drake. During a recent conversation on Full Send Podcast, Nav explained why he omitted his unreleased song with The Boy from his latest opus.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren G Rejected Tupac Collab After Chain-Snatching Incident With Suge Knight

The music industry is riddled with Suge Knight tales and those who managed to survive their ordeals have been telling their stories for decades. Suge was a commanding authority in the industry during Rap's Golden Era that is hailed as the genre's best. Many who interacted with Suge know just what kind of mover and shaker he was back then, and often, Knight would reportedly resort to downright violence in order to have his way.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Lands No. 1 On Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart

Eminem has a lot of accolades. While he might have some detractors, the Detroit rapper is inarguably one of the most successful emcees of all time, and many in the music industry believe it's well deserved. So at this point, people associate Em with a lot of things. Christian music, however, has not been one of those things.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo Says Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Should "Get A Job" Amid Divorce

Things are getting ugly between Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Smith. After filing for divorce from the singer last month, Crystal requested temporary and permanent alimony, the division of property and primary custody of their three children: Shaffer, Roman and Isabella. However, during a court appearance on Friday (September 9), Ne-Yo objected his estranged wife's demands, suggesting that she "get a job."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Rants About The Truth Coming Out

On Friday, September 9, Nicki Minaj dropped the remix to "Super Freaky Girl." The four-minute record featured verses from female rappers Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA. The song instantly gained traction and climbed the charts, forcing Nicki to provide Twitter with some commentary. The 39-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post

Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"

Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Gotit Calls Out Person Attempting To Break Into Lil Keed's Grave

Lil Gotit was the first person to break the tragic news of his 24-year-old brother, Lil Keed's death earlier this year, and now, the Atlanta-born rapper has returned with a message for the apparent troublemakers attempting to break into the late YSL artist's final resting place. On Thursday (September 8),...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Accents#Interscope Records#Sirius Xm#Irish#German
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Lennox Delivers Soulful Sophomore R&B Album "Age/Sex/Location"

Much has been said about the state of R&B in recent years and Sean "Diddy" Combs added fuel to the flames of the debates. We recently lived through the "Is R&B dead?" social media debacle which showed that there are plenty of artists making sure the genre is alive and thriving. Dreamville songbird Ari Lennox is one of several artists who have been dominating the R&B space, and on Friday (September 9), she shared her anticipated album, age/sex/location.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim's Ex Mr. Papers Has Messages For Her & 50 Cent

No one is quite sure why 50 Cent takes digs at Lil Kim, but the femcee claims it's because she rejected him many years ago. Whatever the case may be, Fif has found himself on the receiving end of ire following his most recent social media storm. Lil Kim appeared on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B," and in her verse, she spits bars about an ex she was happy to be rid of.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look Cozier Than Ever During Date Night At NYC Club: Video

As badly as Rihanna fans would love to hear new music from the 34-year-old, recent weeks have seen her focus her energy on other endeavours, such as launching a "Ketchup or Makeup" collaboration from her Fenty Beauty line, assisting restaurant staff with tidying up after staying late to dine with her friends, and most recently, hitting up the club with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter For Lack Of Compassion About Queen's Death

The global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been a mixed bag. Yesterday, it was shared that the British monarch died "peacefully" at 96 years old, and immediately, there was a wave of condolences and "God save the queen" comments throughout social media. However, not everyone expressed grief over the longest reigning monarch's death, including thousands of Irish soccer fans who interrupted a game by chanting "Lizzy's in a box" while in the stands.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"

Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ

It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Funk Flex Debuts Unreleased DMX Track From The Vaults

Funk Flex gave DMX fans the gift they didn't know they needed on Thursday night (September 8). After challenging Swizz Beatz to dig into X's unreleased music vault, the famed New York City debuted a never before heard track that samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin." In true Funk Flex fashion, he played a snippet of the track as before he hopped on the mic to hype it up. “Unreleased, we don’t know when it’s coming out,” he shared.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch

Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Julia Fox Turns Heads Wearing Just A Strip Of Tape As A Top

Julia Fox likes to be inventive with her fashion choices, from sporting extra low-rise pants to wearing underwear to go grocery shopping. The actor has been in New York City for Fashion Week, and once more raised some eyebrows with her most recent outfit. On Saturday (September 10) night, Fox...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy