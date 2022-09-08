Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nav Explains Why Drake Isn't On His New Album
Though Nav might not be a household name, he certainly has access to many artists that are. His new album, Demons Protected By Angels is 19 songs in total with features from the biggest names in rap like Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and more. However, there appears to be one name that could've been on the tracklist and that's Drake. During a recent conversation on Full Send Podcast, Nav explained why he omitted his unreleased song with The Boy from his latest opus.
hotnewhiphop.com
Warren G Rejected Tupac Collab After Chain-Snatching Incident With Suge Knight
The music industry is riddled with Suge Knight tales and those who managed to survive their ordeals have been telling their stories for decades. Suge was a commanding authority in the industry during Rap's Golden Era that is hailed as the genre's best. Many who interacted with Suge know just what kind of mover and shaker he was back then, and often, Knight would reportedly resort to downright violence in order to have his way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Lands No. 1 On Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart
Eminem has a lot of accolades. While he might have some detractors, the Detroit rapper is inarguably one of the most successful emcees of all time, and many in the music industry believe it's well deserved. So at this point, people associate Em with a lot of things. Christian music, however, has not been one of those things.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Says Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Should "Get A Job" Amid Divorce
Things are getting ugly between Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Smith. After filing for divorce from the singer last month, Crystal requested temporary and permanent alimony, the division of property and primary custody of their three children: Shaffer, Roman and Isabella. However, during a court appearance on Friday (September 9), Ne-Yo objected his estranged wife's demands, suggesting that she "get a job."
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Rants About The Truth Coming Out
On Friday, September 9, Nicki Minaj dropped the remix to "Super Freaky Girl." The four-minute record featured verses from female rappers Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Maliibu Miitch, JT, and BIA. The song instantly gained traction and climbed the charts, forcing Nicki to provide Twitter with some commentary. The 39-year-old...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Confronts 50 Cent Over Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Post
Kanye has said a lot of things on Instagram recently. He's mourned Queen Elizabeth's death, berated Adidas and encouraged others to do the same, challenged Instagram's guidelines, talked about his favorite music, and much, much more. There's one thing, however, he didn't say, and he set the record straight with 50 Cent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit Calls Out Person Attempting To Break Into Lil Keed's Grave
Lil Gotit was the first person to break the tragic news of his 24-year-old brother, Lil Keed's death earlier this year, and now, the Atlanta-born rapper has returned with a message for the apparent troublemakers attempting to break into the late YSL artist's final resting place. On Thursday (September 8),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Lennox Delivers Soulful Sophomore R&B Album "Age/Sex/Location"
Much has been said about the state of R&B in recent years and Sean "Diddy" Combs added fuel to the flames of the debates. We recently lived through the "Is R&B dead?" social media debacle which showed that there are plenty of artists making sure the genre is alive and thriving. Dreamville songbird Ari Lennox is one of several artists who have been dominating the R&B space, and on Friday (September 9), she shared her anticipated album, age/sex/location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Kim's Ex Mr. Papers Has Messages For Her & 50 Cent
No one is quite sure why 50 Cent takes digs at Lil Kim, but the femcee claims it's because she rejected him many years ago. Whatever the case may be, Fif has found himself on the receiving end of ire following his most recent social media storm. Lil Kim appeared on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion's "Plan B," and in her verse, she spits bars about an ex she was happy to be rid of.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look Cozier Than Ever During Date Night At NYC Club: Video
As badly as Rihanna fans would love to hear new music from the 34-year-old, recent weeks have seen her focus her energy on other endeavours, such as launching a "Ketchup or Makeup" collaboration from her Fenty Beauty line, assisting restaurant staff with tidying up after staying late to dine with her friends, and most recently, hitting up the club with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter For Lack Of Compassion About Queen's Death
The global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been a mixed bag. Yesterday, it was shared that the British monarch died "peacefully" at 96 years old, and immediately, there was a wave of condolences and "God save the queen" comments throughout social media. However, not everyone expressed grief over the longest reigning monarch's death, including thousands of Irish soccer fans who interrupted a game by chanting "Lizzy's in a box" while in the stands.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"
Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ
It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Debuts Unreleased DMX Track From The Vaults
Funk Flex gave DMX fans the gift they didn't know they needed on Thursday night (September 8). After challenging Swizz Beatz to dig into X's unreleased music vault, the famed New York City debuted a never before heard track that samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin." In true Funk Flex fashion, he played a snippet of the track as before he hopped on the mic to hype it up. “Unreleased, we don’t know when it’s coming out,” he shared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Sparks Lil Durk Breakup Rumours With "Free Agent" Tweet & IG Unfollow
It's been less than a year since Lil Durk got on one knee in front of an audience at his concert to propose to his long-time partner India Royale, but according to a recent tweet from the makeup mogul, the engagement may have been called off. Late on Saturday (September...
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Turns Heads Wearing Just A Strip Of Tape As A Top
Julia Fox likes to be inventive with her fashion choices, from sporting extra low-rise pants to wearing underwear to go grocery shopping. The actor has been in New York City for Fashion Week, and once more raised some eyebrows with her most recent outfit. On Saturday (September 10) night, Fox...
Comments / 0