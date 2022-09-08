Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 11 days
Eligible Alaska residents will begin to receive $3,200 direct payment checks from the state in just 11 days.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch
The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement for Democratic Candidate for Governor
Over the past few decades, the quality of Rhode Island’s candidates for governor has, of course, ebbed and flowed. In 2022, however, we believe that those choosing to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday have three solid options — Helena Foulkes, Nellie Gorbea, and Dan McKee. Each...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
mainepublic.org
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Is it Against the Law to Give Marijuana As a Gift in Massachusetts?
Marijuana has been available for recreational use in Massachusetts since late 2018 after it was legalized by voters in 2016. The first recreational marijuana sales took place in Berkshire County in January of 2019 with the opening of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and it's been off to the races since then.
Mass. Gaming Commissioner ‘frustrated’ with radio show ‘Toucher & Rich’ over discussion of sports betting timeline
If Thursday's meeting was any indication, it might be a while before sports betting gets underway in Massachusetts. From the moment Gov. Charlie Baker formally signed the bill legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts, the question in the minds of prospective local bettors changed from “if” to “when.”
AG Maura Healey ruling derails bid to limit super PAC contributions in Massachusetts
Super PACs have spent more than $4 million this cycle in support of candidates like Democratic nominee for attorney general Andrea Campbell, Democratic nominee for auditor Diana DiZoglio and Democratic lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll. Fueled by single contributions as large as $100,000 from wealthy donors like Baupost Group CEO...
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
iheart.com
Shannon Liss-Riordan Spent Millions On Unsuccessful Attorney General Race
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Turns out a nearly $6.5 million August blitz was not enough for Shannon Liss-Riordan. That's one of the takeaways from a striking bubble chart of monthly raising and spending data published by the Office of Campaign and Political Finance: Liss-Riordan's campaign spent about $6.46 million on her unsuccessful attorney general bid between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, far more than any other Massachusetts candidate over the same span.
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
Current rainfall totals for September
September has been off to a better start when it comes to rainfall. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how much rain we have seen so far.
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
CVS ex-CEO Tom Ryan blasts McKee for ‘slandering’ company in new TV ad
The governor's campaign is accusing CVS executives like his primary rival Helena Foulkes of "pumping opioids into our homes."
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
