Read full article on original website
Related
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
New site to watch monarch butterfly along Route 66
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of travelers have begun their journey from the northeastern U.S. to Texas long before Route 66 was established in 1926. Their footprints touch the lives of people across Central Illinois. They are monarch butterflies migrating to breeding grounds in Mexico every year. According to officials, Illinois travelers will be […]
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Macon County first responders honored at Wiffle Ball Tournament
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill. 217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game. “It’s a game that we played since...
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
WAND TV
Husband, wife found dead in Springfield residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning. According to the Sangamon County Sheriff, around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Sangamon County Dispatch received a 911 call from the 500 block of Southwind Drive. The caller, a relative, indicated there were two...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Champaign businesses make first steps in downtown facelift
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign. It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut. Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago. Kayla Brown, […]
WAND TV
SEA & 186 at impasse over contract negotiations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Education Association (SEA) told WAND News it is at a stalemate with District 186 leaders over the latest union contract. SEA union members voted down a contract offer from the district in August at a ratification meeting. Since then SEA leaders have been working on a proposal to address member concerns about school safety and salaries that keep up with inflation.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
spotonillinois.com
New COVID Booster Shots Arrive In Sangamon County
Sangamon County has received a shipment of the updated COVID booster and is now taking appointments for people to get the shot. The "bivalent" booster is designed to offer greater protection against the omicron strain of the virus. The county has received 900 doses of the Pfizer...
Comments / 0