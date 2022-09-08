Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival
NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
Eyewitness News
Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: South Main Street gas station robbed at knifepoint Friday
WATERBURY — Police say an unknown man robbed a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint Friday night, but nobody was injured. Waterbury police said they responded to the Pit Stop gas station at 1153 South Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, a suspect entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into Dunkin’ in Farmington, police say
FARMINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a retail building in the town’s Unionville neighborhood Sunday, causing significant damage, officials said. Emergency crews responded at 6:10 p.m. to the collision at 12 Mill St. a retail building that houses a Dunkin’ and a cellphone store, according to Tunxis Hose Fire Station Chief Richard Higley.
Suspect arrested for High Street deadly shooting in Holyoke
A Springfield man has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the intersection of I-391 and High Street Wednesday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Meriden police officer justified for shooting man who pointed unloaded gun at him, probe finds
MERIDEN — The state Inspector General has ruled a city police officer was justified when he shot and wounded a man wanted for an armed robbery during a confrontation in February last year. Kenneth Strothers survived his wound and underwent surgery following the Feb. 12, 2021 shooting, according to...
Police investigate 2 shootings near Newhall Street in New Haven
New Haven police are investigating two shootings Thursday night on Newhall Street that left two men injured.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man charged in fatal shooting of Ansonia resident outside hookah lounge
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they have charged a city man in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting last month on Knowlton Street. James Howard, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant charging him with felony murder and first-degree robbery, Bridgeport police said. Howard is the second person...
Third arrest made in Ansonia homicide
He faces felony murder and robbery charges in the killing of Isaia Hernandez in March 2011 at the Xtra mart on Wakelee Avenue. Spino is expected to be arraigned today. Two others have been charged.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police looking at partial video of possible hate crime assault near Yale
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended. Updated: 5 hours ago. This...
Wethersfield teen speaks out on being robbed and assaulted at bus stop
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The teen who Wethersfield Police said was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning spoke out to FOX61. It happened in broad daylight and the suspects are still on the loose. Police said it happened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street around 7 a.m. "I...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended
The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Crash on Route 83 in Ellington
One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
Comments / 0