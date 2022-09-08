ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Norwalk mayor condemns alleged assault of police officer at Oyster Festival

NORWALK — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to break up a fight, police said. Ezekial Syphrette, 31, of Quintard Avenue, was charged with assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer and breach of peace, officials said in a release.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Three juveniles, 20-year-old charged following car theft in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tyanna White and three juveniles stole a Toyota Rav 4 from Acorn Drive in Middletown. According to police, the car was last seen in downtown Middletown and reports claimed the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: South Main Street gas station robbed at knifepoint Friday

WATERBURY — Police say an unknown man robbed a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint Friday night, but nobody was injured. Waterbury police said they responded to the Pit Stop gas station at 1153 South Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, a suspect entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest juveniles, 20-year-old for stolen car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Police Department arrested three juveniles and a 20-year-old for stealing a car following a robbery incident in Wethersfield. The MPD were notified of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from the area of Acorn Drive on September 5. The car was last seen in the downtown area and was […]
Register Citizen

Vehicle crashes into Dunkin’ in Farmington, police say

FARMINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a retail building in the town’s Unionville neighborhood Sunday, causing significant damage, officials said. Emergency crews responded at 6:10 p.m. to the collision at 12 Mill St. a retail building that houses a Dunkin’ and a cellphone store, according to Tunxis Hose Fire Station Chief Richard Higley.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury nightclub liquor license suspended

The Hartford Love mural project is placing unique pieces of art alongside Albany Avenue. A local artist who lives in Hartford and he has been chosen to become one of the 30 artists selected for the Hartford Love mural project. Mansfield Public Schools continue to have bus issues. Updated: 5...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Injured in Crash on Route 83 in Ellington

One person is injured after a crash on Route 83 in Ellington on Saturday morning. State police said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the crash. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 83 was closed between Kibbe...
ELLINGTON, CT

