BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO