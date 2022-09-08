Summertime Carnival Brings In Fun And Fundraising

Rides, games and all the other fun of a carnival were set up at Central Regional High School. (Photo courtesy Central Regional Schools)

BAYVILLE – Brick & Central’s Summertime Carnival served as a fundraiser for schools in both areas.

The event was held from August 9 through August 13 at Central Regional High School. There was a $2 entry fee and people bought ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands.

Sponsored by Brick Schools and Central Regional, the money raised went to school projects in nearby towns. The The CR Foundation got a percentage of the ride total which will be used for Senior Scholarships or classroom renovations for students, Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides said.

There were eight Games of Chance that were being operated by volunteers from sending districts, he said. The money raised from these games were tallied together and split between all of the groups since some games would make more than others. That way, an equal share was provided to parent teacher associations from Ocean Gate, Bayville, Clara B. Worth, H&M Potter, Berkeley Township Elementary, Central Regional and Brick as well as the Island Heights Foundation.

“The whole thing started with two board members which are (political) opposites of each other,” he said. “They thought a carnival with both schools participating would be a great way to raise money for students. It is too bad our government can’t do what is right and work together for a good cause.”

Michael Graichen is a Republican and Michael Blandina is a Democrat who work together on the Columbus Day Parade in Seaside Heights. Graichen represents Seaside Heights on the Central Board and Blandina is a Brick Board of Education member who has been running the Columbus Day weekend for a number of years. The two reached out to Parlapanides and Brick Superintendent Thomas Farrell.

“Brick had just created a Brick Foundation a few months ago and this would be an annual fundraiser to help support students,” Parlapanides said. Central’s Social Media Academy students created the name of the event, poster and video to help promote it. “Both Boards and Foundations have worked very hard this year we will be at Central Regional and next year we will be at Brick Township High School and rotate like that every year.”

Brick school officials were contacted for information regarding this article but did not respond as of press time.