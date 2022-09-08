ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Polo Man Hospitalized Following Caldwell County Crash

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO – An early morning accident on Sunday sent a Polo man to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Logan Bowley was eastbound on Missouri 116 around 2 am when his vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Bowley was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Accidents
County
Andrew County, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Andrew County, MO
Accidents
Andrew County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Joseph, MO
Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LATHROP, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#Mitsubishi#U S Route 59#Mosaic Life Care
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident

An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injures after his vehicle hit a tree Wednesday night in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports 42-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jason A. Mick was driving a 2006 Ford on Business Route 10 east of Route 10 at 8:02 P.M. Wednesday when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kq2.com

One injured following accident on Highway 36 in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Ks.) One person was taken to the hospital following a traffic on U.S. Highway 36 in Elwood Tuesday afternoon. Kansas State Troopers say a semi truck was slowing down to turn left through the median when a 2005 Altima struck the rear of the trailer. Troopers say the driver...
ELWOOD, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Faucett Man Arrested on Outstanding Felony Warrant Thursday

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO) – A Faucett man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant Thursday in Buchanan County. Just prior to 9:30 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 48-year-old Jeremy L. Ledford who was wanted on a Buchanan County felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Two suspects arrested for stealing vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of stolen vehicles in the area. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to creek crossing around 4:30 Wednesday morning on a report of people attempting to break into vehicles. Two males, a 19-year-old and...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy