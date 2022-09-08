ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

The 22nd Annual Fall Home and Garden Show returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the fall season around the corner, the 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show returns to the Coastal Bend. The American Bank Center is where tons of exhibitors spent their day to help others turn their home aspirations into reality. Vendors of all kind were...
KIII 3News

CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
KWTX

WWII Veteran Remains Arrive in Corpus Christi

The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 with special guest host Autumn Outlaw! 9.9.22. We're hearing from King Charles III on his first day as monarch of the UK. Plus some are saying Pinocchi-NO to the remake about the wooden boy who comes to life. And a fast casual restaurant eliminates a hack that was saving customers money.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!

Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
KIII 3News

Gun confiscated from student at Calallen High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School went on lockdown this afternoon after a student was caught with a gun on campus, the district confirmed to 3NEWS. Calallen ISD officials said just after 1 p.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a gun. The campus went into lockdown procedures and the student was quickly detained and the gun confiscated, Calallen ISD said.
KIII 3News

Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
KIII 3News

Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
