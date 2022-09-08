Read full article on original website
Related
KIII TV3
Monday Forecast: Hot with an isolated PM shower in Corpus Christi
Rain chances remain low for the start of the work week. High pressure ushers in more moisture late week, increasing our rain chances.
Port Aransas fishing captain dies in boating accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a devastating day in the fishing community after the loss of local fishing boat captain, Gary Cooper. Cooper was the victim of a boating accident early that day when another boat collided with his own, knocking him into the water. James Joseph and...
Gas line hit in Alice, traffic re-routed as crews repaired the leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drivers in the Alice area may have encountered a detour Thursday night after a gas break. A contractor reportedly hit a gas line on the street corner of 6th and Presnall. The Alice Police Department was on site to direct traffic as energy crews...
The 22nd Annual Fall Home and Garden Show returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the fall season around the corner, the 22nd Annual Home and Garden Show returns to the Coastal Bend. The American Bank Center is where tons of exhibitors spent their day to help others turn their home aspirations into reality. Vendors of all kind were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
Corpus Christi family discovers sinkhole in backyard following recent rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi family got quite a surprise when they arrived home to find their trash cans had been swallowed up by the ground after a large sinkhole opened up in their backyard. "They were down in the bottom of this hole," said Bruce Goulet.
KWTX
WWII Veteran Remains Arrive in Corpus Christi
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 with special guest host Autumn Outlaw! 9.9.22. We're hearing from King Charles III on his first day as monarch of the UK. Plus some are saying Pinocchi-NO to the remake about the wooden boy who comes to life. And a fast casual restaurant eliminates a hack that was saving customers money.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Corpus Christi, TX — 15 Top Places!
Corpus Christi, nestled on the banks of the Gulf of Mexico, is a stunning coastal city in the Lone Star State of Texas. It is home to an impressive array of eateries offering a mouth-watering brunch for your every diet and appetite. Dine at places by the oceanfront boasting scenic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amos Rehabilitation Keep ready to discover some answers as they release sea turtles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amos Rehabilitation Keep held a sea turtle release at Tony Amos city beach on September 10. The record number of loggerhead sea turtles stranded on Texas beaches have hit an all time high with at least 282 since April of this year, according to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
Multiple people shot at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd., officials confirm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least three people were shot at the Burger King on Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed. Officers were called to the restaurant around 1:19 p.m. Public Information Officer Travis Pace with the CCPD said...
Gun confiscated from student at Calallen High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School went on lockdown this afternoon after a student was caught with a gun on campus, the district confirmed to 3NEWS. Calallen ISD officials said just after 1 p.m., a student reported to administration that another student had a gun. The campus went into lockdown procedures and the student was quickly detained and the gun confiscated, Calallen ISD said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.
Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
Kleberg County Sheriff recovering in hospital after being hit by vehicle
Officials said Kirkpatrick was outside his own vehicle in front of his residence when a vehicle hit him from behind.
KIII TV3
Tesla looks to invest $365M, create 162 jobs for battery refinery near Corpus Christi
If Tesla chooses the site near Robstown, it says it could start construction as early as December. The facility would take about two years to build.
Premont residents concerned over effects of I-69 Bypass Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bypass is now under construction in Premont, Texas which will route all Highway 281 traffic around the town when it's complete. TxDOT said the project is going to improve public safety by re-routing the highway around the town. Debra Lopez is the bookkeeper at...
Students of the Coastal Bend visit with loved ones for Grandparent's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a local school today, the Covid-19 protocols changed. Excitement and smiles filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents. A school board member of the charter school, Ernest Garza told 3NEWS, "It's great that...
TESLA looking to bring lithium refinery to Coastal Bend
The application states Tesla is looking to build a "battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility," which it states would be the first in North America.
KIII TV3
World War II hero's remains return to Corpus Christi
San Patricio County native Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, 25, was killed in 1945 during World War II. His remains were finally identified this summer and he is now home.
Comments / 0