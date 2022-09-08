Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Become a Limitless Person
A limitless person is someone without end, limit, or boundary; they are the captain of their own ship. Limitless people do not curse what gets in their way. Instead they look at each curveball that life throws as an opportunity for growth. The personalities of limitless people are in alignment...
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Connecting With Others Has Benefits
Loneliness and social isolation can have negative impacts on physical and mental health. With friendships and business relationships, it is easy to forget we're still humans and a positive compliment can go a long way. Research says people appreciate it when someone reaches out to them, even if some time...
psychologytoday.com
Is It Real Grief We Feel for the Queen?
Many loved the queen, but suggesting her loss will trigger a grief reaction in the public belittles the pain of real bereavement. Love can take many shapes and have many intensities. Life would be unbearable if we did go into full grief reactions when somebody we never met dies. Many...
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Near-Death Experiences and Psychedelics Have a Transformational Effect?
A new study has shown that both near-death experiences and psychedelics can have powerful transformational effects. Both experiences brought a more positive, accepting attitude to death. Although both experiences have different characteristics, they each take us beyond our normal limited awareness, and reveal a wider reality. My main area of...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Emotional Pain That Leads to Suicide
Forty-four percent of high school students in the United States have reported feeling suicidal in the past year. No one chooses to be suicidal. These types of thoughts often develop over time, especially when feelings and emotional pain are being buried. When you feel hopeless, do something that makes you...
psychologytoday.com
Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder
Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting: What Leaders Can Do to Reduce the Risk
Quiet quitting isn't about an employee not turning in a resignation letter or not showing up for work. Hard working, over-performing employees are more likely to quiet quit than the under-performers. If you're a leader, you may need to listen to what is not being said before there's no one...
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Validation
While connection benefits our health, quality connection matters most. One key aspect of quality connection is validation. Validation can improve mood, persistence, physiology, and engagement. To validate, convey to someone that their experience is understandable and valid. In my book, Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and...
psychologytoday.com
What Rising Temperatures Mean for Our Mental Health
As temperatures rise across the globe, researchers are tracking the mental health implications. The evidence shows warmer temperatures can lead to mental health crises. Older adults and people living in warmer climates are at a higher risk. July 2022 was one of the hottest months on record, according to the...
psychologytoday.com
Can Tech Help Prevent Teen Suicide?
Teen suicide is a serious part of the teen mental health crisis. Technology can be part of the solution, with multiple clinical trials showing teens benefit from using apps that support their mental health. Adding a live human component to a digital support tool is likely to provide additional benefits.
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Well-Being and the High Achiever
Research shows that high achievers have a high rate of depression. Identifying with work can lead to a lack of balance within one's personal life. Maladaptive perfectionism can contribute to unhappiness, regardless of the level of success achieved. High-achieving individuals of all ages (including executives, entertainers, athletes, students, and parents)...
psychologytoday.com
Parents With ADHD Children Need Emotional Support Too
The common-sense notion that parent’s self-regulation may improve child self-regulation is research-backed. Emotional regulation training in mothers with hyperactive children has been shown to improve the mother-child relationship. A mindful parenting style may help children with ADHD gain more self-control. Parent reappraisal may improve emotional regulation in parents of...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last
Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Travel Less Stressful
I’ve been a travel journalist for 22 years, crisscrossing the globe, reveling in new tastes, smells, experiences, and ways of looking at the world. And when I am on the road, I am always meeting, talking to, and learning from other travelers. They tell me about trends, changing habits, new discoveries, and what it’s like to be a digital nomad. They exult in the highs of travel, and confide in me about the lows. And the nadir is… stress.
psychologytoday.com
The Inner Lives of Plants: Cognition, Sentience, and Ethics
Late last year ago I posted an interview with the editors of a fascinating book titled The Mind of Plants: Narratives of Vegetal Intelligence. It was quite popular and generated a large number of emails asking me questions about plant intelligence, consciousness, and sentience and also stories from people who had witnessed what they called learning, thinking, and feeling in a wide variety of "smarty plants." An email I received from Brad asked, "Given what we know, should we thoughtlessly be mowing lawns and chopping down trees?" Madeline wanted to know, "What will it mean if and when we learn that plants are sentient, feeling beings? Is it okay to eat them?"
psychologytoday.com
The Neural Origins of Collecting
Scientists don’t yet understand if the predisposition to collect is hereditary. If collecting is similar to smoking addiction, which has a behavioral component, they may have pathologies in common. The insula is a brain region implicated in conscious urges such as smoking and collecting. When Baron Perlman, a retired...
psychologytoday.com
“It’s Not That Important to Me”
People are often afraid to disappoint their partner., leading to avoiding, attacking, or accommodating their mate's requests. Such tactics lead to a tense, tiring, and murky relational dynamic. The solution begins with consistently going toward your partner's bids and filling their love tank. Subsequently using a sentence such as "it's...
psychologytoday.com
The Weathervane Emotions: Anger, Jealousy, and Guilt
Anger is when a boundary has been crossed. Jealousy is when you want something different in your life. Guilt means you need to make amends. Painful emotions have gotten a bad rap. Our current "toxic positivity" culture encourages people to disown negative emotions and be upbeat and optimistic. Implicit in this paradigm is that all problems can be overcome with a can-do attitude and a smile on your face.
psychologytoday.com
The Hard Problem of the Psyche
The psyche is defined as your unique, qualitative, subjective experience of being in the world. Modern empirical natural science is about describing behavior patterns in the world that are grounded in data that are objectively available. The psyche does not fit into the modern science language system. This means that...
psychologytoday.com
Silent Treatment: A Cutting Form of Passive-Aggression
Silent treatment is destructive, especially in intimate relationships. Silent treatment creates an atmosphere of anxiety, fear, and sadness that preclude an underlying sense of safety. Numerous factors may contribute to silent treatment. “Ever since I told her about a failed investment, she won’t speak to me. She said that it...
