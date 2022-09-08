Read full article on original website
Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble
The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
Duggar News: Anna Duggar Appears to Be Missing From Her Brother’s Baby Shower
Anna Duggar allegedly didn't go to her brother's baby shower in August 2022. Here's the latest Duggar news regarding Josh and Anna Duggar.
Joy-Anna Duggar Violates Family Dress Code; Is She the Latest to Go Against Jim Bob?
Of the many children sired by Jim Bob Duggar, Joy-Anna might be the most loyal to her problematic dad. Throughout Josh Duggar’s sexual assault trial, Joy was by her father’s side in the courtroom. Unlike her other siblings, she was even there for Josh’s sentencing after he was...
Jill Duggar Reconciles with Michelle Duggar Amidst Recovery from Surgery
Just weeks after giving birth, Jill Duggar underwent surgery to combat horrible pain. Fortunately, she is now recovering at home after her gall bladder removal. Jill has shared that Michelle, of all people, is helping her as she heals. Did this surgery mend the broken bond between Jill and her...
Duggar Family News: Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann just announced their first pregnancy. How many other Duggars have had babies in 2022? Critics think there were secret births.
See Inside Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo's Family-Friendly California Home
Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo invited viewers inside their California home. In a new YouTube video, the couple open up the family-friendly house in North Hollywood that they share with daughters Evangeline, 1, and Felicity, 4. While giving a tour of the dining room, the Counting On...
Jana Duggar: Has She FINALLY Moved Out of Her Parents' House?
For as long as she’s been in the public eye, Jana Duggar has been known as her parents’ most loyal offspring. While her brothers and sisters left the house to start families of their own, Jana stayed behind to help raise her younger siblings. Now 32, Jana is...
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Celebrate Engagement, Tease Pregnancy Reveal on Instagram!
In case you haven’t heard the big news, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged!. It’s an exciting time for the couple, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Engagement rumors have been circulating since pretty much the moment these two went public with their relationship, and the announcement that Jaylan put a ring on it was met with ecstatic congratulations from Leah’s massive fanbase.
Duggar News: Amy Duggar Urgently Tweets to Anna Duggar: ‘Wake Up’
Amy Duggar continues to urge Anna Duggar to leave Josh Duggar -- and this time, it's on Twitter. Here's what the Duggar family cousin posted.
‘Duggar News’: Claire Spivey Still Hasn’t Changed Her Last Name After Marrying Justin Duggar
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot over a year ago, but Claire still hasn't changed her last name. Here's what Duggar family sleuths found.
