Brian Johnson Joked About Album With Justin Hawkins After Duet
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins said Brian Johnson joked about the pair making an album together following their duet at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert this past weekend. In a recent episode of the Justin Hawkins Rides Again vlog, he offered more insight into the moment when he ran onstage...
Sights From the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London
It was an emotional night at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (Sept. 3), as fans and rock stars alike came together to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” Dave Grohl told the crowd in the show’s opening moments. “For those of you who know him personally, you know that no one else can make you smile, or laugh or dance or sing, like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So, tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person. So, sing, and dance, and laugh and cry and fucking scream, and make some fucking noise so he can hear us right now.”
When Eddie Van Halen Accidentally Changed Rock With ‘Eruption’
Eddie Van Halen’s “Eruption” solo popularized the tapping style of guitar playing, and in doing so revolutionized the sound of rock. Not bad for a song that wasn't even intended to be released. On Sept. 8, 1977, Van Halen were in the midst of working on their...
40 Years Ago: Billy Joel Escapes Writer’s Block With ‘Pressure’
Billy Joel was about halfway through his eighth studio album, The Nylon Curtain, and sensing the creative strain. He turned that feeling into the album's lead single. "The pressure I was writing about in this song wasn't necessarily music business pressure. It was writing pressure," Joel told MTV's Night School in 1982. "I said, 'I don't have any ideas. It's gone! It's dead! I have nothing, nothing, nothing! There's nothing!'
How ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ Saved Def Leppard’s ‘Hysteria’
Joe Elliott likes to call "Pour Some Sugar on Me" "the most important song" on Def Leppard's fourth album, Hysteria, and "maybe the most important song in our entire career." That's not just hysterical hyperbole either. "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which was first released as a single on Sept....
Ozzy Osbourne’s Long, Hard Road to ‘Patient Number 9′
Ozzy Osbourne has recorded two solo albums in the past three years, including Patient Number 9, which is out now. But he’s faced a long series of health challenges every step of the way. The chronic pain got so bad earlier this year that Osbourne admitted that he hoped...
When Robert Trujillo Accidentally Cut Ozzy Osbourne’s Stage Power
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recalled the 1991 moment he accidentally cut the stage power while Ozzy Osbourne was performing. The incident took place long before he joined Osbourne’s band and later became a member of Metallica. He was touring in support of the debut album by Infectious Grooves, his Suicidal Tendencies side project with Mike Muir.
Motley Crue Hints at Future Tour Plans: ‘See You in February’
The day after wrapping up their comeback tour, Motley Crue hinted that fans wouldn't have to wait very long to see them again. "See you in February," read a post that appeared on the Instagram pages of both the band and bassist Nikki Sixx. On Friday night in Las Vegas the group completed a highly successful summer tour that found them performing alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.
How the 1992 VMAs Exemplified Rock’s Generational Power Struggle
Contrary to the popular narrative, grunge didn't appear out of thin air and obliterate the '80s hard rock zeitgeist overnight. But if there's a single event that represented rock music's changing of the guard — and the brief moment in time where these disparate strains coexisted — it's the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
Watch Kane Roberts Return to Alice Cooper’s Band: Video, Set List
Alice Cooper kicked off his fall U.S. tour on Wednesday at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa., marking his first show with guitarist Kane Roberts since 1988. You can watch videos from the performance and see the set list below. The 23-song set featured three songs from Roberts’...
Why Roger Daltrey Must Retire ‘Even If It’s After This Tour’
Roger Daltrey said the distinctive requirements of singing the Who's songs meant he would have no choice but to retire at some point, and he was ready for it to happen at any time, even though he still loves touring. In a new interview with Forbes, he accepted that “retirement...
15 Years Ago: Tommy Lee Gets Punched by Kid Rock at the MTV VMAs
Two of rock’s most notorious personalities had to be separated by bodyguards when Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and Kid Rock got into a fight on Sept. 9, 2007, at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bad blood existed long before that night. Lee and Rock shared a common ex:...
