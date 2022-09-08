ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Place To Buy Houseplants In Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

Not only do indoor plants look stunning in our homes and offices, but they also have health benefits for our minds and bodies . Studies have show that houseplants help boost moods, increase creativity, reduce stress and eliminate air pollutants.

If you're interested in becoming a healthier, happier you — or if you simply want to add a little greenery to your space — housplantscorner.com is here to help. They've compiled a list of the best places to find houseplants in every state:

"Either you searching for a rare indoor plant or for an all round family experience, there are some amazing garden centers all across the US, you just have to find them. To avoid you any frustration, our team has spend weeks compiling some of the best garden centers for indoor plants all across the country!"

So, where is the best place to buy a houseplant in Illinois? Effinger Garden in Belleville. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Another garden center offering some great workshops to help you make the most from your garden, Effinger has an enormous range of plants, including edibles, and also provides soils and fertilizers to keep your garden blooming. Effinger Garden Center has been operating for over 40 years and has legendary customer service, a 4.8 on Google and 4.9 on Facebook."

Check out houseplantscorner.com for the full list of the best garden centers for indoor plants in every U.S. state .

