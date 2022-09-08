DT Armon Watts believes he'll thrive in this Bears defense

When Armon Watts was cut by the Minnesota Vikings during final cuts, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasted no time claiming him off waivers.

Watts was among the most shocking cuts around the league as he was a starter for the Vikings. Lucky for Watts, he’ll get two opportunities for revenge against his former team this season.

“For me it was crazy, because it kinda took me completely off guard,” Watts said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I was a starter in Minnesota, so not making their 53-man took me completely off guard.”

Last season, Watts had a breakout season with Minnesota last season, where he notched five sacks, two forced fumbles, 46 tackles and 10 QB hits in all 17 games with nine starts.

But with Minnesota transitioning to a 3-4 defense, Watts was no longer a scheme fit.

Lucky for the Bears, who are transitioning to a 4-3 defense, Watts became the perfect nose tackle for this new-look defense.

“I think it’s the perfect defense for me,” Watts said. “I think they’ll get a lot out of me.”

How so?

“Just being able to attack and use my skillset in the pass (rush),” he said.

Watts hasn’t been with the Bears long, but he’s already leaving a strong impression on this coaching staff.

“Just an athlete,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “He’s an athlete that stays on his feet. He’s got really good rush ability, which is what we’re looking for in there, but he’s also got anchor to stay in there and anchor the point. He’s a really good addition and we’re excited to get him and we’re excited to work with him and his pass rush– even to get better and learn our style.”

While Watts was listed behind Justin Jones at 3-technique, he’s someone who will push for playing time and perhaps the starting nose tackle job against Angelo Blackson.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

The Huddle has been turning players just like you into winners for over 25 years. This year, it is your turn! Custom fantasy football rankings, sleepers and tools are just a click away. Save 25% off the internet's best-kept secret now. Subscribe now!