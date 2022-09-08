ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

DT Armon Watts believes he'll thrive in this Bears defense

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIbPg_0hn6nkYj00

When Armon Watts was cut by the Minnesota Vikings during final cuts, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasted no time claiming him off waivers.

Watts was among the most shocking cuts around the league as he was a starter for the Vikings. Lucky for Watts, he’ll get two opportunities for revenge against his former team this season.

“For me it was crazy, because it kinda took me completely off guard,” Watts said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I was a starter in Minnesota, so not making their 53-man took me completely off guard.”

Last season, Watts had a breakout season with Minnesota last season, where he notched five sacks, two forced fumbles, 46 tackles and 10 QB hits in all 17 games with nine starts.

But with Minnesota transitioning to a 3-4 defense, Watts was no longer a scheme fit.

Lucky for the Bears, who are transitioning to a 4-3 defense, Watts became the perfect nose tackle for this new-look defense.

“I think it’s the perfect defense for me,” Watts said. “I think they’ll get a lot out of me.”

How so?

“Just being able to attack and use my skillset in the pass (rush),” he said.

Watts hasn’t been with the Bears long, but he’s already leaving a strong impression on this coaching staff.

“Just an athlete,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “He’s an athlete that stays on his feet. He’s got really good rush ability, which is what we’re looking for in there, but he’s also got anchor to stay in there and anchor the point. He’s a really good addition and we’re excited to get him and we’re excited to work with him and his pass rush– even to get better and learn our style.”

While Watts was listed behind Justin Jones at 3-technique, he’s someone who will push for playing time and perhaps the starting nose tackle job against Angelo Blackson.

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

The Huddle has been turning players just like you into winners for over 25 years. This year, it is your turn! Custom fantasy football rankings, sleepers and tools are just a click away. Save 25% off the internet's best-kept secret now. Subscribe now!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Frost fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well, Michigan football won’t get ‘outhit’ in November it looks like. It turns out favorite sons can get fired by the football teams they lead. Nebraska had hoped that it had hired its own version of Jim Harbaugh when it brought in Scott Frost, the former Huskers quarterback who had led UCF to an undefeated season. However, things have not gone well in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy