Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
REVIEW: Pitbull electrifies AT&T Center
Reggeaton and Latin music fans in San Antonio saw Cuban-American rapper Pitbull perform in concert Sept. 9 at the AT&T Center. This concert was the 28th stop of the Latin icon’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” summer 2022 tour, scheduled for 52 concerts in total. Pitbull’s tour is joined by Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in select cities — only Azalea was present for the local concert.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra's holiday pyrotechnics returning to San Antonio's AT&T Center
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, but the code is available for presale, which happens a day earlier.
Photo Gallery: Pitbull came to San Antonio and blew the roof off the AT&T Center
Grammy-award winning superstar Pitbull blew into San Antonio on Friday as part of his Can't Stop Us Now summer tour. As expected, "Mr. Worldwide" put on a high-energy show that had fans at the AT&T Center jumping. Opener Iggy Azalea also proved beyond a doubt why she's still "Fancy." Here's...
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
Grupo Firme is coming to San Antonio. Here's when they're performing.
SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Grupo Firme will be pleased to hear that they are coming to the Alamo City. However, tickets aren't available yet, so fans will need to sign up to get ahead of the crowd if they want seats. The San Antonio Alamodome, who will be...
Owner of San Antonio-area barbecue spot Davila's to appear on new Hulu show Best in Dough
The Texas barbecue fanatic will appear on the third episode of the series, which premieres Monday, Sept. 19.
Bad Bunny gave San Antonio concert suite tickets to Uvalde victim's family
Plus more moments from the Bad Bunny concert you may have missed.
Talking to Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains before San Antonio appearance this weekend
Gains, who played the character Malachi, will appear at Southside Scarefest on Saturday and Sunday.
Best Sandwiches in San Antonio – Top 10 Sandwich Shops & Places Near You
Homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich can hit the spot, but what about when you want something a little extra? Don’t worry, we have the solution for that! Here are some of San Antonio best sandwiches you can order for the days you need to grab and go or when you just want a little extra.
A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall
Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
First Look: San Antonio eatery Double Standard's $1 martini lunch unleashes diners' inner Don Draper
In what could be a nod to alcoholic, sex-addled advertising exec Don Draper, Double Standard now offers a Friday lunch special of quality beef and $1 martinis.
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
‘Seismic’: Bad Bunny concert at Alamodome set to be economic boom for city
SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday night’s highly-anticipated Bad Bunny concert at the Alamodome is expected to be an economic boom for the City of San Antonio. More than 50,000 people were expected to attend the concert to watch the global superstar musician. A large number of concert-goers visited from out of town or traveled internationally.
Life-size skeletons will be hidden around San Antonio for Party City scavenger haunt
SAN ANTONIO – A slew of lifesize skeletons will be hiding in San Antonio this weekend for Party City’s Scavenger Haunt. The retailer is hiding more than 100 life-size skeletons in some of the nation’s most historically haunted cities — including San Antonio — for the Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.
Party in historic, haunted mansion at San Antonio Paranormal Fest
SAN ANTONIO – Rich with history, and potentially paranormal sightings, Victoria’s Black Swan Inn will once again play host to San Antonio’s Paranormal Fest. Festival attendees will be given tours of the historic home which was built in 1867 on the site of the 1842 Battle of Salado.
9 BEST Restaurants On San Antonio Riverwalk (Best Bistros, Pubs, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Riverwalk is the heart of San Antonio, TX. Travelers love this area because there are a lot of attractions, shops, and of course, restaurants. If you’re spending the day at San Antonio Riverwalk, you may be wondering where the best place to grab a bite to eat is.
A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' visit to San Antonio in 1991
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, after seven decades as monarch of the United Kingdom. News broke early Thusday morning that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Her family had gathered to be by her side. She had celebrated 70 years on the throne in June, but was unable to attend the service.
