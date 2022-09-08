ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash

HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
HARTLY, DE
WBOC

One Killed in Early Morning Hartly Crash

HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly. Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
HARTLY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
CLAYMONT, DE
PennLive.com

State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash

Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
HARTLY, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash

UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
CHESTER, PA
WBOC

Man Hit by Truck Riding Bike, Killed

KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
CAMDEN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear

At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Crews Responding To Shooting In Newark, Incident Not Under Control

This story has been updated. New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

5 Maryland Thieves Crash Into Tractor-Trailer During Chase On I-83 In PA: Police

What started as a retail theft of perfume quickly escalated to a police pursuit on an interstate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 7, authorities say. Teona James, 25, Tymera James, 20, Destiny Thomas, 22, Joseph Wright, 31, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were all involved in chase which began at the Ultra Beauty in Lower Paxton Township around 7 p.m., according to area police.
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA

