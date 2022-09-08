Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Places Offering Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins this Fall [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
WBOC
One Killed in Early Morning Hartly Crash
HARTLY, Del.- One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Hartly. Delaware State Police say that a Black Hummer H2 was speeding westbound on Westville Rd. approaching Hazlettville Rd. around 1 a.m. The driver failed to follow a bend in the road and went off the west side of the roadway, hitting a large tree and spinning 180 degrees counterclockwise before coming to a stop. The SUV then caught fire.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
State police ID 2 men killed in fatal Dauphin County crash
Two men died in a fatal crash that closed part of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township for four hours Saturday morning, state police say. According to a police report, a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Delaware registration was traveling at a high speed at around 5:20 a.m. along Allentown Boulevard near Jonestown Road, when the driver lost control and the car went off the roadway. Two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle as a result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
County Police Investigating Another Friday Shooting, This One In New Castle
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing in reference to a shooting, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers located a 25-year-old male victim at...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
firststateupdate.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash
UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
WBOC
Man Hit by Truck Riding Bike, Killed
KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Details Released In Hours-Long Lancaster Standoff That Killed Female With Shot To Head: DA
A female was found dead inside of a Lancaster County home where a gunman — who was ultimately arrested — refused to back down in an hours-long standoff with police early Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said. Police were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magnolia Man Arrested and Charged for Murder of 3-Month-Old
MAGNOLIA, DE – Police have announced the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old Magnolia man in connection...
Woman found dead in Lancaster County home after standoff
A woman was found dead following the standoff in East Hempfield Township early Sunday morning that ended with a wounded suspect being taken into custody, according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday afternoon that a female victim was found with a gunshot wound...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Crews Responding To Shooting In Newark, Incident Not Under Control
This story has been updated. New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
5 Maryland Thieves Crash Into Tractor-Trailer During Chase On I-83 In PA: Police
What started as a retail theft of perfume quickly escalated to a police pursuit on an interstate in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 7, authorities say. Teona James, 25, Tymera James, 20, Destiny Thomas, 22, Joseph Wright, 31, and a 16-year-old teenage girl, were all involved in chase which began at the Ultra Beauty in Lower Paxton Township around 7 p.m., according to area police.
Comments / 1