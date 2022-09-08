Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Coaching a football team is a real family affair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Coaching a football team is really a team effort. In fact, a lot of the work happens behind the scenes. On a pre-season Friday night in August, Coach Tom Matukewicz welcomed players to his home. A way to any football player’s home is definitely through...
myleaderpaper.com
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Iron County Thursday, Sept. 8. It happened one mile south of Annapolis around 8:25 a.m. Scott G. Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Carrie L. Greer, 34, of Fredericktown head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 10th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 19-year-old Centralia man for reckless conduct, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and reckless driving. Tahj Billberry of Hickory Ridge Court was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 20-year-old Higginsville, Missouri man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure...
Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man is seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 36-year-old Chancelor Kitts crashed his motorcycle in front of 316 Albany Dr. in Camden County. Troopers say, the crash happened around 12:20 Sunday morning when Kitts was driving too fast on The post Osage Beach man hurt in motorcycle crash in Lake Ozark appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
6 of the Most Haunted Places in Missouri To Visit – If You Dare
Being touched and turning around to see no one is there, screaming voices heard, dark shadows, and children laughing are just some of the things visitors of the most haunted places in Missouri have experienced. Do you dare visit these places yourself?. I am all about watching a paranormal team...
republicmonitor.com
Beloved bus driver passes following early Tuesday morning accident
A Perryville man died Tuesday morning in a traffic crash on Route K in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James E. Kennedy, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County Coroner Bill Bohnert. According to the MSHP report, Kennedy was the driver of a southbound...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock
Osage Beach police are trying to find out what killed a person whose body was found under a boat dock on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Police find human remains under Lake of the Ozarks boat dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair using new security measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day before kept a lot of people busy setting up for the community’s involvement. Christina Crook said, “I love seeing kids, and the people and just all the smiles and the wonderful weather.”
wfcnnews.com
Sesser's Custard Stand to temporarily shut down
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Southern Illinois favorite will be temporarily closing their business in Sesser. The Custard Stand, located on Park Street in Sesser, made an announcement that they would be temporarily closing. The statement read,. "As of today, we need to shut things down for for a little while....
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
myozarksonline.com
Body found under a Lake of the Ozarks dock is male
The Osage Beach Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances of how a body ended up under a boat dock. On Thursday morning, Police officers responded to the 5-thousand block of Osage Beach Parkway, when human remains were found underneath a boat dock. According to the latest report, the victim is a man and he was wearing shorts and shoes, but his identity has yet to be determined. Osage Beach Police report that the man had been in the water for some time, which means they will only be able to determine who he is and how he died through an autopsy. The preliminary autopsy report should be available some time Monday.
921news.com
Detectives Find Break in Large Theft Case, Recover Nearly $60K in Stolen Property
A Windsor, MO resident is in custody after a lengthy theft investigation by the Vernon. County Sheriff’s Office. On August 13, 2022, the VCSO took a report of a theft of 3. zero-turn mowers from Heritage Tractor (John Deere) in Nevada worth an estimated. $33,200.00. Detectives began gathering surveillance...
Man charged after allegedly striking KCPD officer in Westport
Jaymon Lars is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop and striking a Kansas City police officer.
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
