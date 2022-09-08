Joe Burrow Ranked Behind Justin Herbert in Unique Poll of NFL Coaches and Executives

The Bengals' star was ranked high, despite finishing behind Herbert

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will always be linked since they were both taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Both quarterbacks have played great in their first two seasons.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer polled NFL executives, coaches and scouts about the league's top quarterbacks. He asked them to give what they think would be their top five signal-callers at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"After the final cutdown last week, I sent out what felt like a million texts to general managers, head coaches, offensive coordinators, quarterbacks coaches, vice presidents and directors of player personnel, and pro scouting directors with all 32 teams," Breer wrote . "The people who know the most about the league at that position—asking them for who they think will be the top five quarterbacks in football when we’re all in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII."

Breer received 76 ballots and Burrow finished fifth in the poll.

The 25-year-old appeared on 51 ballots and received one first place vote. Burrow was the "toughest omission" for a number of executives that left him off the list.

Herbert was ranked fourth and received five first place votes.

Check out Breer's entire article here , which includes all 13 quarterbacks that received votes.

