myleaderpaper.com
De Soto Fall Festival to include something for everyone
The 31st annual De Soto Fall festival set for Saturday, Sept. 17, will include a lot of low-cost and free activities for the whole family, said Sarah Greenlee, office coordinator for the De Soto Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event. Festivities will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m....
myleaderpaper.com
Festus announces lineup for Sundays at Sunset concerts
This year’s Sundays at Sunset concert series in Festus will feature three bands new to the event, as well as an old favorite. The free concerts series is scheduled to that start Sunday, Sept. 11, and be held every Sunday after that through Oct. 2, Festus officials announced. The...
kbsi23.com
2 killed in Iron County crash
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Iron County Thursday, Sept. 8. It happened one mile south of Annapolis around 8:25 a.m. Scott G. Schlosser, 34, of Centerville was driving a 2001 Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Carrie L. Greer, 34, of Fredericktown head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kfmo.com
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
myleaderpaper.com
Man severely burned in De Soto-area garage fire
A 30-year-old De Soto-area man suffered severe burns in a fire late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8, and was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment, said John Scullin, De Soto Rural Fire Protection District spokesman. He said De Soto Rural Fire got a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. about a...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police investigate catalytic converter theft
A catalytic converter recently was stolen from a pickup parked outside a home in the 700 block of North Mill Street in Festus. The theft was reported Aug. 26, but it could have happened anytime over the previous month, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “The 31-year-old male victim went...
KFVS12
Three teenagers thrive with their businesses at Cape Riverfront Market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three lucky people thrived in a unique business opportunity at the Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. These three individuals were awarded a booth at the riverfront market event where they were able to sell their own products and meet with customers. This...
myleaderpaper.com
P&Z board cool on idea for apartments near Arnold
A developer’s plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside the Arnold city limits have dimmed. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Aug. 25 to recommend denial of a rezoning request from KAB Construction of Imperial, which has proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus R-6 student taken into custody over alleged shooting threat
A Festus R-6 student was taken into custody today, Sept. 9, for allegedly making a threat against one of the schools in the district, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. “We received a call from a parent this morning saying his child was told (by the suspect) they were going to shoot the school up sometime next week,” Lewis said. “The SROs (school resource officers) got involved. The child alleged to have made the threat was turned over to juvenile services.”
mymoinfo.com
Desoto Woman Appointed by Governor as Appeals Court Judge
(Desoto) Governor Mike Parson announced five judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, and one of those is for Jefferson County. Julianne Hand of DeSoto was appointed on Friday as Associate Circuit Judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. Hand is currently a senior partner at Kramer, Hand, Buchholz &...
kbsi23.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding wanted man
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance finding a wanted man from the Sikeston area. William Ralph, 38, is wanted on several charges through Scott County and other agencies and states. Anyone aware of his location is asked to contact...
KFVS12
Scott Co. deputies looking for man accused of domestic assault, stealing car
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man in connection with a domestic assault and stolen car investigation. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight on Friday, September 9 deputies responded to Hale Drive in Sikeston for a reported domestic assault.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Festus House Has a Toilet and Uncle Fester in the Living Room [PHOTOS]
Listed as a two-bedroom, two bathroom property, this house in Festus is really something to see. The 1,044 square foot house is being sold mid-renovation, which means that there’s plenty of time left to mold it to be exactly what you want. But if your dream home includes a...
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 569 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s and two men in their 80s. As of Sept....
