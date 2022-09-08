Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
myqcountry.com
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph
Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
Clearwater Lake in Missouri offers several options for those who like to be outdoors
Canoes on the Black River in Missouri near Lesterville.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Clearwater Lake is a reservoir on the Black River. It's located six miles from Piedmont, Missouri. Clearwater Lake is used by the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers for flood control in the White and lower Mississippi River Basins.
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site
First Missouri State Capitol Building is in St. Charles, Missouri.Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From 1821 to 1826, the building pictured above was the First Missouri State Capitol Building and it's a state historic site. The property is now state-owned. There's a lot of history to discover in St. Charles, Missouri, and this building is a part of it.
krcu.org
Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts
Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
ktvo.com
Missouri residents concerned about the future of rural hospitals
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As the November elections get even closer, one key issue that has many Missourians concerned is the support for rural hospitals. Since 2010. 139 rural hospitals have had to close their doors in the United States, 10 of which have been in Missouri. This is can...
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area
A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts. Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle. A campaign email...
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KYTV
St. Louis’ special election to be first under Missouri’s new voting laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The special election in St. Louis Tuesday will be the first in the state of Missouri under new voting laws. In August, a law requiring voters to show government-issued identification when voting went into effect in Missouri. The ID must be issued by the State of Missouri or the federal government, have a picture and cannot be expired.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
League of Women Voters, Missouri NAACP seek to pause voter ID law
A motion to expedite the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters and NAACP against a new Missouri law requiring voter ID will be heard in Cole County court Friday afternoon. The post League of Women Voters, Missouri NAACP seek to pause voter ID law appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
northwestmoinfo.com
Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
