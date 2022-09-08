ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

myqcountry.com

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brings US Senate campaign to St. Joseph

Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine brought her campaign for United. States Senate to St. Joseph after completing a swing through northwest. Valentine says her campaign is about serving Missouri and the. country. “We have too much division. Our politics are broken. There are. families that are not talking to each other...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
CJ Coombs

Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic site

First Missouri State Capitol Building is in St. Charles, Missouri.Smallbones, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. From 1821 to 1826, the building pictured above was the First Missouri State Capitol Building and it's a state historic site. The property is now state-owned. There's a lot of history to discover in St. Charles, Missouri, and this building is a part of it.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts

Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Missouri residents concerned about the future of rural hospitals

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As the November elections get even closer, one key issue that has many Missourians concerned is the support for rural hospitals. Since 2010. 139 rural hospitals have had to close their doors in the United States, 10 of which have been in Missouri. This is can...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

St. Louis’ special election to be first under Missouri’s new voting laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The special election in St. Louis Tuesday will be the first in the state of Missouri under new voting laws. In August, a law requiring voters to show government-issued identification when voting went into effect in Missouri. The ID must be issued by the State of Missouri or the federal government, have a picture and cannot be expired.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities

(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
KENTUCKY STATE

