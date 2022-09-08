ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Grocery store chain sets date to end use of plastic shopping bags in Pa. stores

Later this month, Wegmans shoppers will no longer use plastic grocery bags to take home purchases. The Rochester, New York chain announced starting Sept. 22 it is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. The grocery chain said it has reached a goal to eliminate the bags at its 108 stores by the end of this year.
Wegmans to Remove Single-Use Plastic Bags from Pennsylvania Stores

Wegmans announced the removal of single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. By doing so, the company's mission to eliminate single-use plastic bags companywide by the end of the year is complete. The removal of plastic bags will go into effect Thursday, September 22nd. While paper grocery...
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County

Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban

Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...

