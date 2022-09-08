Read full article on original website
Grocery store chain sets date to end use of plastic shopping bags in Pa. stores
Later this month, Wegmans shoppers will no longer use plastic grocery bags to take home purchases. The Rochester, New York chain announced starting Sept. 22 it is removing single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania. The grocery chain said it has reached a goal to eliminate the bags at its 108 stores by the end of this year.
erienewsnow.com
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines
The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.
phl17.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania DEP Announces Bigger Rebates to Help with EV Purchases
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering consumer rebates for electric vehicles. The DEP says they are focusing on working-class households when it comes to the rebates. The amount has increased from 750 to $2,000 or $3,000 depending on household income. With a total of...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
CBS News
Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The rebates are...
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
Lancaster Farming
Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk
Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
PennDOT: Night work starts in Cumberland County
Night work on a 2-mile resurfacing project on Route 34 (Baltimore Avenue/Holly Pike) starts this weekend in Cumberland County. The project limits are from Hill Street in Mount Holly Springs Borough to Route 174 in South Middleton Township. Base repairs, followed by scratch and wearing course paving will be performed...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Group turns up heat on PA lawmakers to pass gift ban
Pennsylvania law allows an elected official to accept a gift - including cash - as long as it's disclosed in annual reports. But that raises some ethical questions and is getting a closer look. The advocacy group 'MarchOnHarrisburg' is increasing pressure on state lawmakers to pass a gift ban that would make it harder to bribe public officials. The group is raising awareness with a three-day, 35-mile march, starting September...
abc27.com
Portion of North Broad Street in Lititz to close for one week
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad Company plans to perform work on the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, also known as Route 501 IN Lititz, Lancaster County. According to a release, Route 501 will be closed between Kleine Street and North Lane from Monday,...
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
